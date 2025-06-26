US influencer Tanner Martin announces his own death in emotional video, dies at 30

Tanner Martin, a 30-year-old social media influencer from Utah, passed away following a five-year battle with colon cancer. In a deeply moving gesture, Martin announced his death in a pre-recorded video, which was shared on his Instagram account on June 25, just over a month after welcoming his first child, a daughter, with wife Shay Wright.

Speaking directly to the camera, Martin began the video by saying, “Hey, it’s me, Tanner. If you’re watching this, I am dead.” The video, now widely shared on social media, has left followers emotional and inspired by his strength and grace in the face of terminal illness.

“I had a heck of a life,” Martin said, explaining that he recorded the message as a way to gather his final thoughts and support his wife during the difficult time ahead. “Life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here… Hopefully there’s something after this, and I’m excited to meet those people,” he added.

Reflecting on death as a “new adventure,” Martin expressed gratitude for his life, for his loved ones, and for the community that supported him throughout his illness. “Thank you for all your support and for helping to make the last years of my life fun, enjoyable, and comfortable,” he said.

His wife Shay, captioned the video: “May the force be with you from our angel force ghost.” She also posted another video detailing Tanner’s final wishes.

Who Was Tanner Martin? Martin had been documenting his cancer journey on social media, often with a mix of humour and honesty that resonated with thousands. In February 2023, he revealed in an interview with People that his cancer was no longer curable and he had been given a life expectancy of two to five years.

Martin’s story has since struck a chord with many online. A GoFundMe page launched in his memory describes him as “a loving husband, a proud father, and a beautiful soul who touched the lives of so many with his courage and humour, even in the face of terminal illness.” The campaign adds that Martin did not have life insurance and was deeply focused on securing a future for his wife and newborn daughter, AmyLou (nicknamed “Jiaozi”).

Just days before the birth of his daughter, Martin had shared a hopeful video online showing baby slippers and expressing excitement for the week off from chemotherapy. “Anyway, that’s what I wanted to share… Love you,” he signed off, blowing kisses to the camera.

