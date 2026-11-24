(Bloomberg) -- The US provided intelligence leading to the capture of a suspected Mexican drug kingpin, but no US agents took part in the deadly operation, according to Mexico’s government.

Elite Mexican security forces arrested Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores on Saturday following an exchange of heavy gunfire around his compound in Sinaloa state. Known as “El Chapo Isidro,” Meza-Flores is accused of smuggling massive amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine into the US over more than two decades.

He faces extradition to the US after being listed as one of the FBI’s 10 most-wanted fugitives.

At her regular morning press conference on Monday, President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that the operation was planned and led by Mexican forces, without the participation of US agents on the ground.

“The areas in which we coordinate with the US are security and intelligence. That was the agreement we reached from the start,” she said. “But they do not conduct operations in Mexico.”

Sheinbaum, however, did confirm that Mexican officials requested that the US deploy a drone to help with the operation, without providing further details.

Washington has not claimed responsibility for the strike. Instead, officials celebrated joint coordination on the arrest, including US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson, who pointed to intelligence sharing in a post on X.

The arrest of Meza-Flores marks Mexico’s highest-profile cartel operation since the February capture of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, the longtime leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Oseguera died from his injuries while he was being transported to a hospital following a military raid.

In the operation over the weekend, Mexican security forces killed 16 alleged associates of Meza-Flores, and detained another 16, Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said at the same press conference. More bodies were found after officials originally reported that seven suspected gang members were killed along with four soldiers.

Another ten federal agents were injured in the operation that mobilized hundreds of troops, special forces and several Black Hawk helicopters, Trevilla added.

Meza-Flores headed the Guasave Cartel, which takes its name from a city in Sinaloa state. The group has trafficked drugs into the US since at least 2000 while more recently fighting a turf war against a faction of the larger Sinaloa Cartel, according to the US Treasury Department.

The US government had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to Meza-Flores’ arrest or conviction. Under his leadership, his gang was allied with the Sinaloa Cartel faction led by the family of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the veteran Mexican drug lord who co-founded the larger criminal organization decades ago with Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. Both are serving life sentences in US prisons.

Over the past two years, Sheinbaum has faced intense pressure from US President Donald Trump to take more aggressive action against the country’s powerful drug cartels.

After a meeting with Sheinbaum in China last week, Trump reiterated that the cartels are “running Mexico,” an assertion the Mexican leader rejects.

--With assistance from Michael O'Boyle.

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