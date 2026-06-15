US-Iran News LIVE: Let the oil flow, says Trump as Washington, Tehran sign deal to end war, reopen Hormuz

The United States and Iran agreed to a peace deal and an "immediate and permanent" end to military operations on all fronts including Lebanon, signaling the apparent end to more than three months of war in Middle East.
The initial announcement from mediator Pakistan was quickly confirmed by Washington and Tehran, and an official signing ceremony was scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.
"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," US President Donald Trump posted Sunday on social media as he marked his 80th birthday.
"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.
"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"
Soon after, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in televised comments that the deal put an "immediate end" to the countries' war and that they would hold talks within two months to seek a "final agreement."
Just hours earlier, Tehran had vowed to retaliate against a strike by Israel against Iranian ally Hezbollah in the suburbs of Beirut which threatened to push back an agreement.
But later in the day, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement: "Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."
He added thanks to leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey for their support in the mediation effort.
Former Biden administration State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Trump had made important concessions to Iran to achieve the status quo that existed before he launched the war.
"We have no assurances the nuclear program will ever be addressed, but Iran has shown the world it can take the global economy hostage and get something from the U.S. in return," said Miller.
Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said a more expansive agreement would be negotiated during a 60-day ceasefire period, including sanctions relief for Iran.
The fate of Iran's nuclear program, another thorny issue, will also be addressed in those later talks, sources previously told Reuters.
— Reuters
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif announced the peace deal in a post on his social media handles. The post read:
"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.
The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland.
We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard.
With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony."
"We are clear that toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored in the Strait of Hormuz... Iran must never have a nuclear weapon," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said as US and Iran signed a deal to end the war.
"Japan strongly hopes that free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured in practice, and that a final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue and other matters will be reached as soon as possible," Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reacted to US and Iran signing a peace deal to end the war.
“We are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme,” according to a joint statement from the leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Italy.
— Bloomberg
"What we're going to be able to do is drive down the cost of energy, not just now but for the long term, and create a real engine of prosperity in the Middle East," US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News.
He said that he planned to attend the signing of the peace deal, which was slated to take place in Geneva, and that it was possible Trump could also go.
— AFP
The announcement of the deal was greeted with international relief and hope for an enduring end to the conflict.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was a "critical step" toward resolving the war in the Middle East.
The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy said they were prepared to lift sanctions imposed on Iran and will work "with the US, Iran and regional partners to seize this moment, maintain momentum and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement."
The announcement also brought relief at market opening on Monday. Oil prices plunged more than four percent in Tokyo, and Japan's Nikkei stock index jumped three percent.
— AFP
Deal on ending the Iran war sends stock prices in Asian soaring, while oil prices slip more than $3.
— AP
Crude oil prices crashed more than 4% on Monday after the United States and Iran announced they had reached a peace agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude oil price plunged 3.95% to $83.88 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 4.68% to $80.91. Both contracts tumbled more than 3% on Friday.
The US and Iran will sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday, said the prime minister of Pakistan, whose country has served as a mediator.
Iran's Mehr news agency reported that the US will release $12 billion in frozen assets to Iran before the start of negotiations.
It quoted a 14-point "memorandum of understanding" between the two nations, which it said stipulated "the release of 24 billion dollars in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day negotiation period" that begins after the MoU is signed.
The Trump administration did immediately comment on the details of the agreement, which may prove contentious as the US presses its effort to end Tehran's nuclear ambitions and deal with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium -- believed to have been buried by US strikes last year.
— AFP
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