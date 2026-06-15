US-Iran News LIVE: Rupee set to climb past 95 per dollar supported by peace deal

The United States and Iran agreed to a peace deal and an "immediate and permanent" end to military operations on all fronts including Lebanon, signaling the apparent end to more than three months of war in Middle East.
The initial announcement from mediator Pakistan was quickly confirmed by Washington and Tehran, and an official signing ceremony was scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.
"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," US President Donald Trump posted Sunday on social media as he marked his 80th birthday.
"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.
"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"
Soon after, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in televised comments that the deal put an "immediate end" to the countries' war and that they would hold talks within two months to seek a "final agreement."
Just hours earlier, Tehran had vowed to retaliate against a strike by Israel against Iranian ally Hezbollah in the suburbs of Beirut which threatened to push back an agreement.
But later in the day, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the announcement: "Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."
He added thanks to leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey for their support in the mediation effort.
The Strait of Hormuz will be “opening” on Friday upon the signing of the deal with Iran, President Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
During his first term, Trump withdrew the U.S. from a 2015 multilateral Iran deal, negotiated by Democratic President Barack Obama, that lifted sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limits on its nuclear program, including international inspections.
Iran responded by ramping up its enrichment of uranium, producing more than 400 kg (around 900 pounds) of material at close to bomb-grade purity. The eventual fate of that uranium is likely to be a key negotiating point during the upcoming talks.
The US and Iran needed more than two months of fitful, strained negotiations to agree on a deal to halt their fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Now comes the hard part.
The provisional agreement announced by the two sides on Sunday night — President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday — leaves a narrow window of 60 days to negotiate issues around Iran’s nuclear program that bedeviled his predecessors for years. The memorandum of understanding, which has yet to be released, will be formally signed on June 19.
That gap raised the possibility that details on the text remained unresolved and the signing could be derailed. Already, differences were emerging between the two sides in what may have actually been achieved, while the simmering conflict between Israel and Lebanon could also still lead to a breakdown.
Trump says this initial deal amounts to the start of a process that will lead to peace in the region. Skeptics of the deal argue it may end up being nothing more than a temporary reprieve given it’s not clear either side is ready to compromise on the thorniest issues — how much economic relief to give Iran, what to do about its nuclear program and how to address its ballistic missile program.
“It’s not implausible they could have a temporary deal to reopen the Strait,” said Michael O’Hanlon, director of foreign policy research at the Brookings Institution. “Beyond that, a comprehensive deal is not plausible now.”
— Bloomberg
A reopening or normalization of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would provide significant relief for India, one of the world's largest crude importers, by easing concerns over oil supplies, lowering freight costs and reducing pressure on inflation.
Supply of crude oil - the raw material for making fuels like petrol and diesel - and natural gas - the feedstock used to generate electricity, produce fertiliser, turned into CNG to run automobiles and piped to household kitchens for cooking - through the strait was disrupted since the start of Iran in the end of February. This triggered sharp increases in crude oil prices, shipping insurance premiums and freight rates.
Industry sources and analysts said the reopening and reduction in tensions would likely help stabilize global energy markets and improve the outlook for energy-importing nations such as India.
— PTI
The Indian rupee and bonds are set to get a lift this week, supported by a US–Iran peace deal, while oil price swings are expected to guide the currency’s direction.
The rupee heads into the new week with positive momentum after snapping a three-week winning streak and slipping marginally last week.
The currency is expected to climb well past 95 per US dollar at open on Monday, having settled at 95.11 on Friday.
The currency was buffeted last week by persistent dollar demand from oil companies and other importers, though likely intervention by the central bank and mounting expectations of a US-Iran peace deal helped cushion the downside.
Investors are also awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first policy decision under Chair Kevin Warsh.
— Reuters
High oil and gasoline prices and energy supply problems won't be solved overnight, despite an agreement to end the Iran war and open the Strait of Hormuz announced Sunday.
It will likely take months before energy companies can resume operations to the point of meeting the world’s demand, according to energy experts. The slow pace of the process of shipping and refining crude oil, and doubts about the security of traveling through the strait mean the effect won't be seen immediately, they said.
Ships loaded with crude oil have been stranded in the Persian Gulf for more than three months, unable to safely travel through the waterway, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and gasoline supplies typically traveled before the war began.
“It’s going to take time for people to feel comfortable and for insurance to be in place ... particularly to get people on the ground to restart some of these assets,” said Daniel Evans, global head of fuels and refining research at S&P Global Energy.
— AP
Stocks and Treasuries rallied while oil fell to a three-month low after the US and Iran reached a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing concerns over energy-supply disruptions that have roiled markets.
A gauge of Asian shares jumped 2.8% in early trading, while S&P 500 futures were up 1%. The dollar declined against its major peers and Bitcoin climbed more than 2%. Brent crude fell more than 4% to under $84 a barrel.
“Markets have been waiting for this news for months, and the relief is already showing,” said Josh Gilbert, lead analyst for Asia Pacific and the Middle East at eToro Ltd., a multi-asset investment platform operator. “However, this is still a move of optimism, not certainty. The nerves won’t fully settle until the deal is signed, meaning investors should still err on the side of caution.”
— Bloomberg
An Indian liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker that has been trapped in the Persian Gulf for over three months appears to be heading toward the Strait of Hormuz, just as the US and Iran say they have reached a deal to reopen the waterway.
Shipowners are working through the news and trying to understand the details of the agreement — which may not be available for days — meaning there is little observed traffic in and around the corridor in the early hours of Monday.
The Disha, though, is testing the waters.
The LNG carrier, under a long-term charter with an Indian state-owned importer, is north of the United Arab Emirates and is nearing Oman, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The tanker picked up a shipment from Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility around March 1, according to the data.
— Bloomberg
Former Biden administration State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Trump had made important concessions to Iran to achieve the status quo that existed before he launched the war.
"We have no assurances the nuclear program will ever be addressed, but Iran has shown the world it can take the global economy hostage and get something from the U.S. in return," said Miller.
Iran's deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said a more expansive agreement would be negotiated during a 60-day ceasefire period, including sanctions relief for Iran.
The fate of Iran's nuclear program, another thorny issue, will also be addressed in those later talks, sources previously told Reuters.
— Reuters
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif announced the peace deal in a post on his social media handles. The post read:
"Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.
The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland.
We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement. I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard.
With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony."
"We are clear that toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored in the Strait of Hormuz... Iran must never have a nuclear weapon," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said as US and Iran signed a deal to end the war.
"Japan strongly hopes that free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured in practice, and that a final agreement on Iran's nuclear issue and other matters will be reached as soon as possible," Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reacted to US and Iran signing a peace deal to end the war.
“We are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme,” according to a joint statement from the leaders of the UK, France, Germany and Italy.
— Bloomberg
"What we're going to be able to do is drive down the cost of energy, not just now but for the long term, and create a real engine of prosperity in the Middle East," US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News.
He said that he planned to attend the signing of the peace deal, which was slated to take place in Geneva, and that it was possible Trump could also go.
— AFP
The announcement of the deal was greeted with international relief and hope for an enduring end to the conflict.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was a "critical step" toward resolving the war in the Middle East.
The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy said they were prepared to lift sanctions imposed on Iran and will work "with the US, Iran and regional partners to seize this moment, maintain momentum and achieve a long-term diplomatic settlement."
The announcement also brought relief at market opening on Monday. Oil prices plunged more than four percent in Tokyo, and Japan's Nikkei stock index jumped three percent.
— AFP
Deal on ending the Iran war sends stock prices in Asian soaring, while oil prices slip more than $3.
— AP
Crude oil prices crashed more than 4% on Monday after the United States and Iran announced they had reached a peace agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude oil price plunged 3.95% to $83.88 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 4.68% to $80.91. Both contracts tumbled more than 3% on Friday.
The US and Iran will sign a memorandum of understanding in Switzerland on Friday, said the prime minister of Pakistan, whose country has served as a mediator.
Iran's Mehr news agency reported that the US will release $12 billion in frozen assets to Iran before the start of negotiations.
It quoted a 14-point "memorandum of understanding" between the two nations, which it said stipulated "the release of 24 billion dollars in frozen Iranian assets during the 60-day negotiation period" that begins after the MoU is signed.
The Trump administration did immediately comment on the details of the agreement, which may prove contentious as the US presses its effort to end Tehran's nuclear ambitions and deal with its stockpile of highly enriched uranium -- believed to have been buried by US strikes last year.
— AFP