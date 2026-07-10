US-Iran war: Israel shared intel of Iran plotting to assassinate Trump; fighting escalates in West Asia | Top updates

Days after Iran's military attacked a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced that the ceasefire was "over," with the US military launching fresh strikes across Tehran.

According to a CNN report, Israel recently shared intelligence with the United States that Tehran had devised a plan to assassinate Trump, a move that could add another layer of tension as the already fragile ceasefire deal is under strain.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What recent military actions have the US and Iran taken against each other? ⌵ The US launched strikes on approximately 90 Iranian targets in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels, while Iran retaliated by targeting US military assets in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar. 2 Why is the Strait of Hormuz a significant point of conflict between the US and Iran? ⌵ The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic waterway crucial for global oil transport, making it a focal point for tensions as both nations seek control and influence in the region. 3 How did Israel contribute to the current tensions involving Iran and the US? ⌵ Israel shared intelligence with the US about Iran's alleged plot to assassinate President Trump, which escalates concerns regarding security and international relations. 4 Should the US continue diplomatic negotiations with Iran amid ongoing military actions? ⌵ Although tensions are high with military strikes ongoing, the US has expressed commitment to continued technical talks with Iran to seek a resolution. 5 What events led to the assassination plot against Trump being made public? ⌵ US intelligence reported persistent indications of assassination plots against the President, with the Israeli warning linked to a specific threat amid a fragile ceasefire.

Here are the top updates on the US-Iran war 1. While one source told CNN that the warning came earlier this week, another said that US intelligence had been tracking persistent indications in recent weeks of potential assassination plots targeting the US President, but described the Israeli warning as new and linked to a specific threat. When asked for a comment on the warning, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, the White House pointed to Trump's recent remarks. Speaking to reporters, the US President said, "They want to take out the US leader — me," and added, "I'm on whatever list. I saw this morning I'm on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I've been a bit lucky, but maybe that doesn't last very long. These are evil, sick people. And we have to root out that cancer. That cancer. You know what you do? You've got to cut out cancer early. And that's the way I feel."

2. As the US and Iran engaged in two days of tit-for-tat strikes, a US official on Thursday told Bloomberg that technical talks with Tehran will continue and that Washington is committed to finding a solution with Iran. The latest remarks are likely to dispel fears of a return to a full-blown war after the US launched strikes on Iranian targets in response to what it called attacks by Iran on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Republic hit back at US bases in the region over the last two nights.

Also Read | Iran reports explosions near Bushehr n-plant; US denies launching fresh strikes

3. Iran's state media on Friday (local time) reported that the country's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was buried at the Imam Reza shrine in Khamenei's hometown of Mashhad. As a sea of people gathered outside the shrine and listened to prayers, Khamenei's flag-covered coffin was brought into the shrine. Iran's Parliament speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, and the slain leader's eldest son, Mostafa Khamenei, were all present at the Imam Reza shrine. However, Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, who has only communicated via statements since being named Supreme Leader, was missing from the funeral.

4. The US launched fresh strikes against Tehran again early Thursday. The Islamic Republic, in response, targeted the US's regional allies in an exchange of fire that threatened the interim ceasefire deal signed on June 17, which was intended to help end the war in the Middle East. The ceasefire has come under repeated pressure from reciprocal attacks, including an exchange on Wednesday. Thursday's offensive was, however, broader in scale, with sirens blaring at least three times in Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet headquarters, as missiles also targeted Kuwait and Qatar.

Also Read | Donald Trump hails indirect US‑Iran talks in Qatar

5. An Iranian official alleged that a US airstrike hit the area surrounding Tehran's only nuclear power plant, while explosions were also reported in other parts of the country. The US military's Central Command said it had struck 90 targets across Iran, releasing footage that appeared to show attacks on an airport runway and missile launchers. Washington said the operation was aimed at further weakening Iran's capacity to threaten freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime route that carried about a fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas before the conflict erupted following US and Israeli strikes in late February.

(with agency inputs)