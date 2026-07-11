Satellite imagery reveals Iran might be rebuilding its nuclear facilities. Did Tehran breach the14-point MoU?

New satellite imagery has revealed that Iran may be rebuilding suspected nuclear facilities, a move that appears to contradict the commitment it made in the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the US last month, in which Tehran pledged not to pursue nuclear weapons.

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CNN analysed the latest satellite imagery along with the Institute for Science and International Security, which suggests that the latest images raise questions about whether Tehran violated the ceasefire agreement even before US President Donald Trump suggested it was "over" earlier this week by launching fresh strikes on the Islamic Republic in response to its continued attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

What does the new satellite imagery show? According to the report, a site in Iran's Parchin is believed to be holding explosive material for nuclear weapons. Before the US and Israel launched a joint operation targeting Iran in late February, the Islamic Republic reportedly built a concrete shield around the facility, signifying its importance. However, the site in Parchin was struck during US-Israeli bombing earlier this year and suffered damage. In the latest images released from June and July, Tehran can be seen taking steps to repair and reconstruct the site. With the MoU still in effect in June, satellite imagery revealed that Iran covered the impact holes with temporary covers, which were replaced with mesh in July.

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Another site where Iran is believed to be advancing its nuclear capabilities is Pickaxe Mountain. In images dated last month, when the MoU had been signed just days earlier, vehicles could be seen going in and out of the tunnels. Citing experts, CNN reported that this was likely a violation of the terms Tehran signed with Washington.

The report also suggests that prominent nuclear sites such as Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz have not been touched so far. The Islamic Republic has also commenced work at some of its missile storage sites. Apart from its nuclear capabilities, the US and its allies have also raised concerns regarding Iran's missile capacity, with the latest imagery suggesting that Tehran has started repairing some of these sites.

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US-Iran MoU The development comes weeks after the US and Iran signed an MoU in June to end the hostilities and work towards a broader framework agreement to end the war permanently. The MoU, which addressed several contentious issues, including safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and the US agreeing to remove its naval blockade of Iranian ports, also included Tehran's commitment not to procure or produce nuclear weapons.

The MoU states, "The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpiled enriched material pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon, in accordance with the schedule mentioned in paragraph 7, with the minimum methodology to be down blending on-site, under the supervision of the IAEA. The two Parties also agree to discuss the issue of enrichment, and other mutually agreed matters relating to the Islamic Republic of Iran's nuclear needs, based on a satisfactory framework being agreed upon in the final Deal. The final Deal will confirm the provisions of this paragraph. The Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the nuclear issues above mentioned and express their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them."

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However, the latest satellite imagery has raised fresh questions over whether the Islamic Republic breached the MoU just days after signing it.

Key Takeaways The recent satellite imagery suggests possible violations of Iran's commitments under the MoU with the US.

The repair activities at suspected nuclear sites raise heightened concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The geopolitical implications of these developments may strain US-Iran relations and impact regional stability.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.