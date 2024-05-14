US issues warning after India's Chabahar Port deal: ‘Potential risk of sanctions' for business deals with Iran
The US has cautioned all nations contemplating business engagements with Iran about the ‘potential risk of sanctions’ in a warning issued shortly after India finalised a contract to manage the Chabahar Port in Iran.
The United States has issued a warning to nations considering business deals with Iran that run the "potential risk of sanctions." This development comes hours after India signed an agreement to operate the Chabahar Port in Iran for 10 years.