US issues ‘worldwide caution’ for Americans after Iran strike; flags potential travel disruptions

The US Department of States issued a “Worldwide Caution Security Alert” on June 22, a day after its military struck Iranian nuclear facilities. In its security alert, it advised US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.

Flagging potential travel disruptions and demonstrations, the security alert states, “The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad.”

Also Read | Iran tries to buy time to weigh its response to US strikes

Urging US citizens across the world to remain vigilant, the advisory adds, “The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution. Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent security alerts when planning travel.”

US warns Iran to refrain from military action At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council called by Iran, acting US Ambassador Dorothy Shear reiterated US President Donald Trump’s warning. She asserted that “any Iranian attack – direct or indirect – against Americans or American bases will be met with devastating retaliation.” According to Dorothy Shear, US' latest move was in defence of Israel and American citizens to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Dorothy Shear's statement came after Donald Trump warned against any retaliatory response from Iran through a post on his Truth Social platform. “ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT,” the US President stated on June 21 after US airstrikes in Iran.

On Sunday, Iranian Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said that the “timing, nature and scale” of Tehran’s response “will be decided by its armed forces.” He made this remark at the emergency Security Council meeting.

Airlines suspend operations Amid airspace changes due to geopolitical tensions, several airlines were impacted, including British Airways, American Airlines, United Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Air Canada, Swiss, Emirates, Lufthansa, Air France‑KLM, and Japan Airlines.

To avoid flying near Iranian or adjacent high-risk airspace, many flights temporarily suspended operations in Gulf airspace or rerouted flights.