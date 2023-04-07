US job growth strong in March; unemployment rate falls to 3.5%2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Data for February was revised higher to show 326,000 jobs were added instead of 311,000 as previously reported
The US economy in March continued to exhibit robust job creation, resulting in a decline in the unemployment rate to 3.5%. This persistent labor market tightness has raised speculations of a potential interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.
