U.S. Justice Department Hires First Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer
SummaryJonathan Mayer is a Princeton academic and former technology adviser to then-Senator Kamala Harris.
The U.S. Justice Department has named a Princeton University academic as its first chief artificial intelligence officer and chief science and technology adviser.
