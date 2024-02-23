U.S. Justice Department Hires First Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer

Jonathan Mayer, a computer scientist and lawyer, will serve as one of the primary policy advisers to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Justice Department leadership on issues that require technical expertise, particularly those related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and other areas of emerging technology. He will also lead the department’s technological capacity-building efforts, such as advising on technical talent recruitment and helping to advise on issues related to emerging technologies, both across the department and with other federal agencies.

