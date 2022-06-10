The United States government on Friday announced that it will drop the requirement for international air travellers to take a pre-boarding Covid-19 test.

The development was confirmed by White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz on Twitter.

“US will end Covid-19 testing requirement for air travelers entering the country. @CDCgov ⁩ will evaluate its need based on the science and in context of circulating variants. @POTUS work on effective vaccines and treatments critical to this," wrote Munoz.

The travel requirement was one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

News agency AP had earlier quoted a senior administration official as saying that the mandate will expire on Sunday at 12.01 am EDT.

The move comes, said the official, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that it's no longer necessary. The agency would reevaluate the need for the testing requirement every 90 days and that it could be reinstated if a troubling new variant emerges, he informed.

The Biden administration put in place the testing requirement last year, as it moved away from restrictions that banned nonessential travel from several dozen countries — most of Europe, China, Brazil, South Africa, India and Iran.

The administration's focus was on classifying individuals by the risk they pose to others. It came in conjunction with a requirement that foreign, non-immigrant adults travelling to the United States need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions.

The initial mandate allowed those who were fully vaccinated to show proof of a negative test within three days of travel, while unvaccinated people had to present a test taken within one day of travel.

In November, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant swept the world, the administration toughened the requirement and required all travellers, regardless of vaccination status, to test within a day of travel to the US.

However, airline and tourism groups have been pressing the administration for months, pushing to eliminate the testing requirement, saying it is discouraging people from booking international trips.

American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom said last week at a conference that the testing requirements were "nonsensical" and were "depressing" leisure and business travel.

Isom said 75% of countries America serves do not have testing requirements.

Many lawmakers had pressed the Biden administration to lift the testing rules, reaching out to senior White House officials to make the case.

Several other countries have already lifted their testing requirements for fully vaccinated and boosted travellers in a bit to increase tourism.

