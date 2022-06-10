US to lift Covid-19 testing requirement for international passengers2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 07:45 PM IST
Airline and tourism groups have been pressing the US administration for months, pushing to eliminate the testing requirement
Airline and tourism groups have been pressing the US administration for months, pushing to eliminate the testing requirement
Listen to this article
The United States government on Friday announced that it will drop the requirement for international air travellers to take a pre-boarding Covid-19 test.