US may face more monkeypox cases before numbers go down2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 09:07 PM IST
The United States is likely to see more cases of monkeypox before the numbers go down, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said
The United States may see more cases of monkeypox before the numbers go down, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.