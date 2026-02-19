Will the US military strike Iran this weekend? Have the talks to achieve diplomacy failed?

The US military is set to launch a strike on Iran as soon as this weekend; however, President Donald Trump has yet to make a final decision on whether he will authorize such actions, CNN reported on Wednesday (local time).

Citing sources, the report said that the White House has been informed that the military could be prepared to attack by the weekend, following a significant buildup of air and naval forces in the Middle East in recent days. However, another source said that Trump has privately discussed both the pros and cons of military action and has also sought input from advisers and allies on the way forward. However, it remains unclear whether he will decide by the weekend.

US-Iran indirect talks The development comes days after US and Iranian officials met in Geneva and held indirect talks on Tuesday (local time), with Tehran describing them as "more constructive" than the previous one earlier this month. The indirect talks lasted over three hours, after which they departed without a clear resolution. However, a top Iranian negotiator said that the two sides agreed upon a set of "guiding principles, " and an American official said that "there are still a lot of details to discuss."

Diplomacy is Trump's first option: Karoline Leavitt On Wednesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that they expect Tehran to provide more details on its negotiating position in the coming weeks. However, she did not add anything on whether Trump would hold off on military action within that timespan. She said, "I’m not going to set deadlines on behalf of the president of the United States," and added that while “diplomacy is always his first option,” military action continues to be on the table.

Leavitt further went on to say that while there are many reasons and arguments that one could strike Iran, Trump is relying “first and foremost” on guidance from his national security team.

USS Gerald R. Ford to arrive in the Middle East? Concerns over a possible military confrontation between the two sides have been heightened amid a lack of clarity from the White House officials. This comes as the officials continue to hope for diplomacy. The USS Gerald R.Ford, the most advanced carrier strike group in the US fleet, could also arrive in the Middle East this weekend amid a broader military buildup. U.S. Air Force assets stationed in the United Kingdom, which include refuelling tankers and fighter jets, are also being moved closer to the region, the report added.

In the last few weeks, Trump's remarks on Tehran have only done a little to build support among the Americans or the US Congress for a major operation. While he has signaled interest in regime change and reiterated that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon, he has not clearly defined the objectives of a potential strike.