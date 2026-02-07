US moves to deport 5-year-old detained in Minnesota

Lawyers for Liam and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Liam and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, who both entered the U.S. legally as asylum applicants, were detained at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dilley, Texas, until a judge ordered their release on January 31. They returned to Minnesota following their release. The Trump administration defended the move, with the Department of Homeland Security accusing Conejo Arias of being in the U.S. illegally, without providing additional details. The case of the 5-year-old, who was photographed wearing a blue bunny hat and Spider-Man backpack outside his house when federal agents apprehended him, gained national attention in the U.S. President Donald Trump and top officials have said in recent weeks that they aimed to deescalate tensions in Minnesota after Trump deployed thousands of agents to the state as part of his immigration crackdown.