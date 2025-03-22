At least three people were killed and 14 others injured in a mass shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, late Friday night, police reported on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for a suspect or suspects in connection with the attack.

Victims and hospitalisation The victims, ranging in age from 16 to 36, were transported to multiple hospitals, including University Medical Center of El Paso, the regional trauma center. Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces received six patients, five of whom were later transferred to El Paso for further treatment, according to hospital spokesperson Andrew Cummins.

The deceased victims were identified as two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy. Police have not yet released their names or those of the injured.

Watch video

Ongoing investigation and appeal for information Las Cruces Police Department, along with New Mexico State Police, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are actively investigating the shooting. Authorities have urged bystanders to come forward with any videos or information that could aid in identifying those responsible.

"We are asking anyone who was at Young Park around the time of the shooting to share any footage or details they may have," a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Montenegro mass shooting leaves 4 dead; manhunt underway for gunman

Community reaction Las Cruces City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo expressed sorrow over the incident in an Instagram post.

“Part of me wanted to write that this is something you never really think is going to happen in your city, but that actually feels deeply untrue,” she wrote. “Honestly, nowadays, a tragedy like this feels like a nightmare just waiting to come true at any possible moment, yet also always praying and hoping it never will.”

Crime scene and road closures As of Saturday morning, the crime scene remained active, and the area around Young Park was closed to traffic as forensic teams conducted their investigation.

Las Cruces, a city located on the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert along the Rio Grande River in southern New Mexico, sits about 41 miles north of the US-Mexico border.