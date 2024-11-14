Former US President Donald Trump, who is now President-elect, has outlined a comprehensive set of actions he intends to take immediately upon returning to the White House. These policies span a variety of issues, from immigration to energy production, and reflect his core campaign promises. Below are 10 key policies he has committed to implementing on Day One of his second term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Mass deportation of immigrants One of Trump's most repeated promises is the launch of a large-scale deportation effort targeting undocumented immigrants. Trump has vowed to initiate the "largest deportation program in American history" on Day One. He plans to use local law enforcement and the National Guard to remove criminal migrants swiftly. This action is intended to remove those he considers to be a threat to public safety from US cities and towns. During a rally in October, Trump detailed his plan to target and deport what he referred to as "bloodthirsty criminals" and restore security to American cities and towns. Speaking last month at his Madison Square Garden rally in New York, Trump said: "On Day 1, I will launch the largest deportation program in American history to get the criminals out. I will rescue every city and town that has been invaded and conquered, and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail, then kick them the hell out of our country as fast as possible."

2. Immediate Border closure On Day One, Trump has promised to take immediate action to close the US-Mexico border. He has described this measure as essential to national security and has reiterated his intention to strengthen border security by building more physical barriers. This includes tightening immigration laws and halting illegal crossings. In December, Trump shared his ‘Day One’ plans with Fox News host Sean Hannity, who asked Trump if he would promise to “never abuse power as retribution against anybody." “Except for Day One," Trump said in response. “I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill…We’re closing the border and we’re drilling drilling drilling. After that I’m not a dictator."

3. Drilling for fossil fuels Trump has consistently emphasized his stance on energy independence, vowing to reverse President Biden’s climate policies immediately upon entering the White House. He has promised to open up new drilling opportunities and revoke environmental restrictions on fossil fuel production. This plan, which he calls "Drill, drill, drill," aims to increase domestic oil and gas production. On Day One, Trump would likely use an executive order to open federal lands for oil drilling and halt Biden-era green energy regulations. He has argued that this will lower energy costs and drive down inflation.

4. Terminate Biden's electric vehicle mandates On Day One, Trump intends to roll back several environmental protections put in place during the Biden administration. Trump has promised to terminate electric vehicle mandates, which were part of the Biden administration's push for greener energy policies. This action is a part of his broader agenda to dismantle the "green new scam" he argues is driving up the cost of goods and energy. He aims to reverse these policies to ease inflation and make energy more affordable.

“On Day One of the Trump administration, I will terminate Kamala’s insane electric vehicle mandate, and we will end the green new scam once and for all. The green new scam will end," Trump said at a rally on October 22 in Greensboro, North Carolina, adding that regulation leads to a higher cost of goods.

5. Pardons for Capitol rioters Trump has made it clear that he would issue pardons to those convicted for their roles in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. He has called these individuals “unbelievable patriots" and stated that helping them will be a priority when he returns to the White House. Trump could pardon individuals convicted in federal courts, including many of the January 6 rioters, potentially halting ongoing legal proceedings. “I am inclined to pardon many of them," Trump said on his social media platform in March when announcing the promise. “I can’t say for every single one, because a couple of them, probably they got out of control."

6. Reversal of transgender protections in schools Trump has vowed to undo Biden administration protections for transgender students under Title IX. This includes revoking policies that prohibit discrimination against transgender students in schools. He has promised to sign an executive order on Day One that would end federal funding for schools promoting what he describes as "critical race theory" and "transgender insanity." "We're going to end it on Day 1," Trump said in May. "Don't forget, that was done as an order from the president. That came down as an executive order. And we're going to change it — on Day 1 it's going to be changed." Speaking at a Wisconsin rally in June, Trump said "on Day 1" he would "sign a new executive order" that would cut federal money for any school "pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content onto the lives of our children."

7. End federal funding for schools with specific curricula Trump has also promised to eliminate federal funding for schools with vaccine mandates. He has vowed to use his executive powers to reverse Biden's Title IX protections for transgender students, which he sees as an infringement on parental rights and teach divisive ideas to children. He has promised to take immediate action on this front, using his executive powers to reverse what he calls the Biden administration’s "woke" policies.

8. Imposing tariffs on imports, especially from China and Mexico As part of his economic agenda, Trump intends to impose tariffs on imported goods, especially from China. He believes these tariffs will help protect American manufacturing jobs and lower food prices. His plan includes a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico, among other taxes on global imports. “Tariffs are the greatest thing ever invented," Trump said during a September rally in Flint, Michigan.

9. Federal Government overhaul: Firing thousands of 'Deep State' employees In what he describes as an effort to drain the swamp, Trump has promised to fire thousands of federal employees he believes are working against him or have political biases. This includes personnel in agencies he perceives as bureaucratic roadblocks to his agenda. The disruption of the federal workforce could have far-reaching consequences, particularly in essential government functions.