$10 billion lawsuit: IRS, Treasury department faces Trump's wrath over tax return leak

US President Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department, alleging unlawful disclosure of his tax returns to media outlets in 2019 and 2020.

Mausam Jha
Published30 Jan 2026, 06:37 AM IST
US President Donald Trump.. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)
US President Donald Trump.. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)
US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury Department, accusing them of unlawfully disclosing his tax returns to the media in 2019 and 2020, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, in a complaint filed in Miami federal court, Trump, his adult sons and his namesake company said the agencies failed to take “mandatory precautions” to prevent former IRS contractor Charles Littlejohn from leaking their tax returns to “leftist media outlets” including the New York Times and ProPublica.

(With inputs from Reuters)

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)

 
 
