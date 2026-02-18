10 skiers missing, 6 rescued after massive avalanche near California’s Lake Tahoe

Rescue efforts are continuing in Northern California on Tuesday after at least ten backcountry skiers were reported missing after a massive avalanche. A total of six skiers who were stranded after the avalanche hit the area of Castle Peak, a popular backcountry ski destination northwest of Lake Tahoe, have been rescued by the authorities.

Fox 11, citing authorities, reported that the group comprised four ski guides and 12 clients. The avalanche is believed to have struck around 11:30 a.m local time, and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call.

‘Fluid situation’ Ashley Quadros, a spokesperson with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, said that a rescue team, which also included personnel from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Nevada County Search and Rescue, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Search and Rescue, and Truckee Fire, was rushed to the spot. Trained rescue ski teams from nearby ski resorts have also joined the search for the missing skiers.

“This is a fluid situation, so it may change,” Russell Greene, a captain with the sheriff’s office, was quoted as saying by NBC News. “We’re in the process of contacting the family members of the individuals that were out there.”

‘Preparing to return when avalanche struck’ According to Blackbird Mountain Guides, which offers guided backcountry tours, the missing skiers were concluding their three-day trip when the avalanche struck.

"The group was in the process of returning to the trailhead at the conclusion of a three-day trip when the incident occurred," Blackbird Mountain Guides said in a statement.

Winter storm across California The Associated Press reported that parts of California are being hit by a powerful winter storm carrying treacherous thunderstorms, high winds and heavy snow in mountain areas.

According to the Sierra Avalanche Center of the Tahoe National Forest based in Truckee, the area in the Central Sierra Nevada, including the Greater Lake Tahoe region, was facing high avalanche danger in the backcountry with large slides expected to occur Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The dangerous conditions were caused by rapidly accumulating snowfall piling on already fragile snowpack layers coupled with gale-force winds.

Several ski resorts around Lake Tahoe were fully or partially closed due to the extreme weather. The resorts along highways have avalanche mitigation programs and were not expected to be at as high of a risk as the backcountry where travel in, near, or below the avalanche terrain was strongly discouraged, the center said.