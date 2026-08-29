‘100% false’: Pete Hegseth shuts down reports of 2028 presidential run

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has pushed back against reports that he is weighing a 2028 presidential campaign, dismissing the speculation as ‘100% false’ and saying that his focus solely remain on his role at the Pentagon.

Pete Hegseth denies 2028 presidential run Hegseth addressed the reports in a post on X on Friday night, accusing NBC of relying on unnamed sources despite being told that the claims were untrue.

He wrote, “100% false. We told NBC that, but they just lie w/ anonymous “sources.” My only job: Make @DeptofWar Great Again. Carry on Patriots, and enjoy your Friday night (sic).”

The report came after NBC News said Hegseth had been talking to people close to hims about the possibility of running for president in 2028.

Two people familiar with those conversations told the network that Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer, had discussed the idea in recent months.

His recent appearance at the Iowa State Fair added fuel to the speculation. Hegseth was there campaigning for a Republican congressman, an appearance that naturally drew attention given Iowa's importance in the presidential primary calendar. It also raised questions about whether he was beginning to lay the groundwork for a future campaign.

The Pentagon, however, rejected that interpretation. Spokesman Sean Parnell said Hegseth was not running for president and remained focused on his job leading the War Department - the decision which aligns with his latest X post.

The report comes as Republicans are already looking ahead to the 2028 presidential rance, The contest is still some way off, but names such as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are increasingly being mentioned as possible contenders.

Hegseth has also built a strong following among Trump's most loyal supporters. His outspoken style and conservation politics have helped make him a prominent figure within the administration. Some Republicans see those qualities as potentially useful in a future presidential campaign.

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But Hegseth himself has now firmly rejected that possibility. His response went beyond simply saying he was not planning to run. He accused NBC News of publishing a story it had already been told was untrue.