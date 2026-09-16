100% tariff threat to India: US House advances Russia sanctions bill | What we know

The US House of Representatives has moved a bill imposing 100% tariffs on India and four other countries to a final vote, PTI reported.

The resolution to advance the Russia sanctions bill and a slew of other legislation was approved by a 214-211 vote on Tuesday. The bill is expected to come up for a final vote in the House on Wednesday.

The bill aims to punish Russia and major buyers of its petroleum products, which the US has claimed helped Moscow in its war on Ukraine. China and India are the main buyers of Russian energy, according to multiple reports.

The bill has been renamed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 after the late US Senator Lindsey Graham.

Earlier in August, the bill passed the US Senate by an overwhelming majority of 86-11.

Also Read | US Senator backs bill proposing up to 100% tariffs on buyers of Russian oil

What the bill says about tariffs It allows US President Donald Trump to impose 100% tariffs on goods from countries that import Russian oil and gas. Apart from China and India, other countries on the list include Azerbaijan, Hungary and Slovakia.

The bill also aims to extend the expiration date of the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 till 2031. It penalizes companies that invest in Iranian energy sector.

Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal championed the bipartisan bill.

"This bill forces those primary countries keeping Russia's economy afloat to make a simple yet critical choice – a choice between doing business with America or buying cheap Russian energy," said Darline Graham, the late senator's sister, after it was passed in the Senate.

Apart from targeting Russian energy buyers, the bill also seeks to impose sanctions on Russian leaders, officials, oligarchs, financial institutions and President Vladimir Putin himself.

After it passes the House, the bill will be sent to Trump. If the president also signs it, it would become law.

Indian stand on Russian energy India has maintained its position on the issue of buying oil from Russia, saying it will depend on "national interest", including "adequate availability" and prevailing global oil prices.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday termed India-Russia energy cooperation an "important pillar" of the bilateral partnership, with both sides trying to expand collaboration in this sector, ANI reported.

'Important pillar of partnership' "The energy cooperation between India and Russia is an important pillar of our partnership. Both countries have been collaborating in the energy sector for a long time, including nuclear energy. The Kudankulam project is a successful example of India-Russia collaboration in the energy sector," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a press briefing in Delhi.

Jaiswal added that India was keen to further expand the energy cooperation with Russia. Both sides have been in discussions, and technical teams have been engaged in consultations on various aspects of cooperation," he said.