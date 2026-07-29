100% US tariffs incoming for India? Russia sanctions bill authored by late Lindsey Graham clears first Senate hurdle

The US Senate advanced a sweeping sanctions bill on Russian energy on Tuesday which might give US President Donald Trump the authority to impose heavy sanctions on Russian officials as well as upto 100% tariffs on nations like India and China in order to deter them from buying Russian oil and gas.

The bill was passed soon after the funeral of late Senator Lindsey Graham, who was its author. Graham's funeral in Washington DC was also attended by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Graham was one of the most vocal supporters of Ukraine in Washington DC in its war against Russia.

86 Senators voted in agreement with the bill while 12 voted against it. The bill seeks to impose sanctions on officials in the Russian government as well as authorise the government to issue tariffs as high as 100% on nations like India, China, and other countries in order to force them to reduce their purchase of Russian oil and gas.

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US President Donald Trump said that he would be supporting the measure, after asking that sanctions on Iran be added to it, which they have. The US has now been in war with Iran for more than five months, with a conclusive ceasefire deal still out of reach.

Although Democrats are generally supportive of these sanctions, the authority that Trump could get to impose tariffs has raised concerns among them over potentially higher import costs that may affect Americans. These concerns threaten the prospect of this legislation passing the Senate and the House of Representatives when it resumes operations in September.

It the bill becomes law, Trump will not only get the authority to impose tariffs as high as 100% on India, Japan, some members of the European Union, but will also have the discretion to lift them when he chooses.

Some Democrats have said that they would be opposing the bill, as per a report by Reuters. The bill has to survive additional procedural votes in the US Senate before its final passage. After this, it will be take up by the House of Representatives, which will consider the bill when it is again in session in September.

Backdoor authority for Trump or deterrence for Russia? "This is not so much a sanctions bill as it is a massive backdoor authority for President Trump to impose more tariffs, including on our European allies, that hurt American families," Gregory Meeks, the top Democratic representative on the House Foreign Affairs Committee had said in a statement soon after the legislation was released last month.

However, the bill's supporters are of the opinion that the tariffs will be narrow enough in order to do the intended job of reducing Russia's revenues from energy so that it affects their funds for the Ukraine war, without having negative consequences on Americans.

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They are of the opinion that this bill is the best opportunity the US Congress has to pass a legislation in order to support Ukraine, and that a strong bipartisan vote in its favour in the Senate would give it momentum to pass the House of Representatives in autumn.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who is a co-sponsor of the bill and had travelled to Ukraine on a number of occasions with Graham, told a press conference after the vote, “This bill is the one that will pass. This bill is the one that the president will sign.”