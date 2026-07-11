'1000 missiles locked and loaded': Trump's warning to Iran amid alleged calls for his killing during Khamenei's funeral

US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened Iran with a fresh warning a day after the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saw open calls for his killing.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!"

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He added, "Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one-year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran."

Iranians call for Trump's killing His remarks came as Iranians mourned the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the funeral procession carried out earlier this week. Reuters reported that as the mourners passed under a bridge, they hurled stones at a billboard hung from above ​showing an image of Trump with a bullet aimed at his head and said, "The U.S. killed our father," it read. "We won't let you go!"

As the Islamic Republic's slain leader was buried in the Imam Reza shrine situated in Mashhad, calls to kill Trump grew louder. As demonstrators set fire ​to US and British flags, women in black chadors held red placards with the English words "KILL TRUMP" in black letters.

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Others held ⁠posters with the faces of Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, each depicted in the crosshairs of a ​gunsight, with the words "There will be blood".

Trump says he's left instructions if assassinated On Friday (local time), the US President said he has left instructions for a major military response if Tehran succeeds in assassinating him, warning that the Islamic Republic would face unprecedented retaliation. In an interview with the New York Post, he said, "I've left instructions — if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before."

His remarks followed days of renewed tensions and the latest Israeli intelligence report that suggested Tehran is plotting to assassinate Trump. He added that he continues to be Iran's "No. 1 target" since the longstanding threats date back to the 2020 US strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

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US-Iran tensions escalate again Earlier this week, tensions between the US and Iran escalated after Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched attacks targeting commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, an arterial waterway that has been a key sticking point in negotiations between the two sides. Following the attacks on vessels, Washington launched strikes targeting Iranian sites, with Trump announcing that the ceasefire is over. The Islamic Republic responded to Washington's attack and fired missiles in tit-for-tat strikes.

On Friday, the US Treasury issued fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting a key financier for Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and 13 other individuals and entities, Reuters reported.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott, in a statement, said, "The United States is taking decisive action to cut off the financial lifelines sustaining Iran's ruling elite," and added, “By targeting these networks, the United States is directly disrupting the regime's ability to access foreign currency and conduct international financial activity.”

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a statement, said that the department would "continue using every tool at its disposal" to isolate Khamenei and other top Iranian officials from the global financial system.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.