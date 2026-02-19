‘$100,000 salary, no logins’: Indian-origin exec convicted in $1.2 million fraud in US company

‘Collected a salary that began above $100,000; sent no emails,' - an Indian-origin executive in the US has been found guilty in a years-long fraud that cost a US-based company approximately $1.2 million by hiring his “lifelong friend” using a false resume, the US Attorney Office, District of Minnesota, said in a release posted on Wednesday.

The accused – Karan Gupta – aged 47-years-old worked as a Senior Director at Optum, a subsidiary of United Health Group.

He was found guilty after a six day trial on multiple counts, including fraud and money laundering conspiracy, for hiring an unqualified friend for a position where the friend did no work and paid half his unearned salary in kickbacks to Gupta, whose fraud totaled more than $1.2 million, as per the FBI Minneapolis.

Who is Karan Gupta? Karan Gupta was a senior director of data analytics at Optum, Inc., a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group headquartered in Minnesota.

Gupta's deeds involving hiring of a ‘lifelong friend’, 'kickbacks' came to light after the 47-year-old was terminated in November 2019 for a separate fraud by Gupta that Optum discovered.

Optum investigated and referred the case to federal law enforcement. Gupta’s frauds against Optum totaled more than $1.2 million, as per press release by the US Attorney's Office.

How Gupta carried out the fraud? In 2015, Gupta recruited and approved the hiring of a lifelong friend to work at Optum in a managerial data engineering position for which the friend was unqualified.

He even gave the friend a false resume, which the friend used to secure the position. Gupta became his friend’s supervisor.

For nearly four years that followed, Gupta's friend did no work at all for Optum – all of it while collecting a salary that began above $100,000 and increased with raises and bonuses each year. The friend met no one else at Optum, sent almost no emails, and would go weeks without even logging into his work computer.

At Gupta’s demand, his friend paid Gupta more than half of his unearned Optum salary in kickbacks. Gupta and the friend also agreed on a plan to conceal the kickback payments.