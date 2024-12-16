Hello User
Business News/ News / Us News/  12 Indian nationals found dead in Georgia's Gudauri restaurant due to suspected gas leak
BREAKING NEWS

12 Indian nationals found dead in Georgia's Gudauri restaurant due to suspected gas leak

Livemint

  • Twelve Indian employees were found dead from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in a restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia. Preliminary investigations suggest a power generator placed in a closed indoor space as the source. Forensic investigations are ongoing.

File: Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Twelve Indian nationals were found dead in a restaurant located in Gudauri, a popular mountain resort in Georgia, according to reports from the Indian mission in Tbilisi. The initial findings from Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs suggest that all the deaths resulted from carbon monoxide poisoning, with no visible injuries or signs of violence at the scene.

The victims were identified as employees of the same Indian restaurant and were discovered in the bedrooms on the second floor of the establishment.

Preliminary investigation findings suggest that a power generator was placed in a closed indoor space near the bedrooms, which was likely activated after power supply interruptions on Friday night. This generator is suspected as the source of the carbon monoxide poisoning.

The investigation has been launched under Article 116 of the Georgian Criminal Code, which relates to negligent manslaughter. Forensic experts have been assigned to determine the precise cause of death through medical examination and evidence gathering. Efforts are ongoing, with criminal investigation teams actively working on the scene and conducting interviews related to the case.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi extended its condolences to the victims' families and confirmed that local authorities are being supported to investigate the tragedy. “All possible assistance will be given," the mission stated.

