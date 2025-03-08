DJ Daniel, the 13-year-old brain cancer survivor honored by President Donald Trump during his speech to a joint session of Congress, made his feelings clear about those criticising the president. In an interview with Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” Daniel took aim at Democrats, urging them to stop being mean to President Trump.

“Please stop being mean to President Trump because if I see you being mean to him, I’m coming after you,” Daniel stated firmly during the interview, which was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

As the interview wrapped up, the Houston native emphasised his point with a direct message: “If you’re a Democrat and you’re being mean to President Trump — I’m on your bumper.”

Honorary Secret Service agent recognition Daniel gained national attention when President Trump surprised him with an honorary Secret Service agent title during his address to Congress on Tuesday (March 4). Trump shared Daniel's inspiring story with the nation, revealing that Daniel had dreamed of becoming a police officer since childhood.

“[DJ] has always dreamed of becoming a police officer,” President Trump explained. “But in 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer.”

The president continued, “The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago. Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true.”

