14 nurses get pregnant at the same time in a ‘beautiful coincidence’, hospital announces ahead of Mother's Day 2025

In a sweet announcement just before Mother’s Day, a US hospital shared that 14 nurses from their Women and Infants Center were expecting babies themselves. These nurses, known for helping other women give birth with care and compassion, are now preparing to become mothers too.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin, made the announcement during National Nurses Week.

For some, it will be their first child. Amy Bardon, the centre’s director, called the pregnancy a special “full-circle moment”. She said the nurses, already baby experts at work, would now gain personal experience, which would deepen their understanding.

“This is an incredible full-circle moment for many of our nurses, some of which are about to become first time moms themselves. I am so excited for each of our nurses and the journey they are embarking on,” Bardon said.

Photo: 14 nurses from their Women and Infants Center were expecting babies themselves

The US hospital is known for providing top-notch care to mothers and newborns. Many nurses give birth here themselves, and their colleagues look after them.

The hospital has a strong record in labour, delivery and baby care. It is certified by The Joint Commission for high-quality care before, during and after birth.

Also Read | Nada Hafez opens up on competing Paris Olympics while being pregnant, says THIS

It also has the region’s most experienced NICU (Newborn Intensive Care Unit) team, just steps away if babies need advanced treatment. The Women and Infants Center is linked to Green Bay’s only children’s hospital.

“When our expecting nurses are ready to welcome their little ones into the world, they’ll be cared for by their friends and colleagues here at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, and they find comfort in that,” Bardon said.

“But, even before labour, these women have already built some really unique bonds with their colleagues, and I love that each of them has the chance to go through this special moment with each other,” she added.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to the news.

One user wrote, “What a beautiful coincidence!”

“Did they plan this so they could all be off work at the same time?” quipped one user.

Another replied, “This hospital is about to get very busy!”

Also Read | Why getting pregnant after cervical cancer needn't be a struggle

A similar incident In 2019, 14 nurses from the oncology unit at Massachusetts General Hospital told Director Ellen Fitzgerald they were pregnant. Four others had already given birth that year.