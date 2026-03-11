140 troops wounded, 8 severely in 10-day war with Iran, majority sustain minor injuries, Pentagon says

As many as 150 US troops have been wounded in the 10-day-old war with Iran, Reuters cited two people familiar with the matter as saying on Tuesday (March 10).

The casualty figure had not been previously reported, according to Reuters. Prior to the report, the United States Department of Defense had only disclosed that eight US personnel were seriously injured.

Following the Reuters report, the Pentagon issued a statement estimating the figure to be approximately 140 wounded, adding that the vast majority of the injuries were minors.

"Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 U.S. service members have been wounded over 10 days of sustained attacks," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement on Tuesday.

Parnell added that 108 of the wounded service members had already returned to duty, while the eight seriously injured troops were receiving the highest level of medical care.

According to the outlet, it could not immediately determine the types of injuries suffered by the troops .