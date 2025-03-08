14-year-old suspect charged with murder in Newark police officer’s killing

Officer Fatally Shot, Another WoundedA 14-year-old suspect has been charged with murder after fatally shooting Newark police officer Joseph Azcona and wounding another officer during an illegal weapons investigation, authorities confirmed. The tragic incident unfolded on Friday evening as an intelligence team attempted to apprehend a suspect.

Ambush attack on officers Newark’s Director of Public Safety, Emanuel Miranda, stated that Azcona was shot while still inside his vehicle. “He didn’t even get a chance to step out of the vehicle before he was struck,” Miranda said during a Saturday morning press conference.

Multiple arrests and charges Authorities arrested five individuals in connection with the shooting, including the 14-year-old suspect, who was charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of illegal weapons. Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stevens II revealed that the teen was shot during the confrontation but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“One gun was recovered,” Stevens confirmed, adding that investigators were questioning the other four individuals involved but did not disclose their identities.

Eyewitnesses describe chaos The shooting occurred around 6:37 p.m. near Broadway and Carteret. Witnesses recalled a chaotic scene, with officers sprinting down the street before gunfire erupted.

“It sounded like a car accident and it went boom, boom, boom,” said Randy Mejia, who witnessed the incident and spoke to WCBS-TV.

Azcona’s family and city mourn Azcona, 25, was a five-year veteran of the Newark Police Department and was promoted to detective two years ago. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. His parents and brother were present at the hospital to grieve his loss.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous, callous disregard for humanity.”

The second officer, whose identity has not been disclosed, is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting as Newark mourns the tragic loss of Officer Azcona.



(With AP inputs)