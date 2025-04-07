16-year-old girl found dead after sneaking out of home at night: Ex-boyfriend arrested for murder

In a heartbreaking incident in the United States, a teenage girl named Abbriella Faye was found murdered on a forest trail in Florida’s Cypress Lakes Preserve.

The 16-year-old had sneaked out of her home in the early hours of March 27 to meet someone but never returned. Her body was discovered by a hiker at around 9:35 a.m. the next day, about 50 to 100 feet inside the trail.

Abbriella had just turned 16 earlier in April. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office confirmed her identity after someone approached the police at the crime scene and reported her missing. Investigators believe she was killed at the spot in a “very violent” attack using a sharp-edged weapon.

The police began questioning people in the area and found that one of them had lied about his whereabouts. This led them to focus on Cameron Cubel, also 16 years old, as the main suspect.

Cubel already had a previous charge for physical assault. He has now been arrested for Abbriella’s murder.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the killing did not appear random. He said it seemed that the teenage victim had known the killer.

“We were relatively confident this was not a random act and, because she did sneak out in the middle of the night to meet with one or more individuals, we are confident that she likely knew the killer,” Fox 13 quoted him as saying.

"This individual and the victim have known each other in the past," he added.

Grandmother's social media post Abbriella’s grandmother shared her grief on social media, writing, “My granddaughter Abby didn’t have a chance to grow into what you supposed to be. Her ex-boyfriend took that from her.”

Cameron Cubel is currently facing a first-degree murder charge as a juvenile. However, the police have said he may be tried as an adult given the seriousness of the crime.