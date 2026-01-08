2 illegal Indian-origin truckers held with 300 pounds of cocaine in US; enough for ‘113,000 lethal overdoses’, says DHS

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested two illegal Indian immigrants following a major narcotics seizure involving more than 300 pounds of cocaine.

The duo were caught after a routine truck inspection in Putnam County, Indiana, led to the discovery of the illicit cargo.

The two accused were identified as 25-year-old Gurpreet Singh and 30-year-old Jasveer Singh.

Despite their illegal status, both men were reportedly operating with commercial drivers' licences issued by the state of California.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that local authorities located 309 pounds of cocaine hidden within the sleeper berth of a semi-truck operated by the pair.

“Thanks to Gavin Newsom’s reckless policies, these two criminal illegal aliens were granted commercial drivers' licences by the state of California and were arrested for trafficking a whopping 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

“Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians even refused to honour an arrest detainer on one of these criminal illegal aliens in December. Sanctuary policies put American lives at risk. ICE law enforcement lodged arrest detainers to ensure these drug traffickers are not allowed back into American communities,” McLaughlin added.

The DHS highlighted the gravity of the seizure, noting that the haul contained enough narcotics to potentially cause over 113,000 lethal overdoses.

Dubious track record Investigation into the suspects' backgrounds revealed a history of illegal entry and prior law enforcement encounters.

Records show that Gurpreet Singh illegally entered the United States on 11 March 2023, near Lukeville in Arizona. He was subsequently released into the country under the current administration’s policies and has since admitted to being a citizen of India residing in the US illegally.

Jasveer Singh entered the US illegally in March 2017. He was previously arrested on 5 December 2025 in San Bernardino, California, for receiving stolen property.

Sanctuary Policy The DHS issued a sharp critique regarding Jasveer Singh’s previous release. While a detainer was filed following his December arrest, the DHS stated that California’s sanctuary policies prevented the detainer from being honored. Consequently, Singh was released back into the community prior to this latest incident in Indiana.