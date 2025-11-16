'20 stitches and full recovery': Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman shares first photo after fall during morning walk

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, who suffered injuries to face after a fall during a morning walk two days ago, said on Saturday that he received 20 stitches, but now he is fully recovered.

The Senator also shared the first photo after receiving stitches.

“20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home with @giselefetterman and the kids. I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes. Truly,” said Fetterman in a post on X.

He also thanked healthcare provider UPMC for medical care. “See you back in DC,” he added.

Also Read | Meet the 8 Senators who took the 1st step towards ending US government shutdown

During medical investigations, it was found that the Senator had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up, a most serious abnormal heart rhythm which is extremely dangerous and can lead to sudden cardiac death, due to which he started feeling light-headed and fell to the ground.

Fetterman is famous for his dress style, especially the hoodie. He was also among the 8 senators who broke with Democrats on the government shutdown deal.

Meanwhile, several X users commented on the senator's post, saying they were relieved to see him healing.

Also Read | California weather alert: Flash flood warning in place for Los Angeles

“We don’t agree on everything, but very happy to see you make a full recovery! It’s not too late for you to be a republican,” said an X user.

Another user said, “Praise God! I'm glad you're ok! I'm a conservative, and disagree on a lot of issues with you, but you are a man of principles. I respect that. Heal well, Brother!”

“Omg! You look like you got in the ring with Mike Tyson! I hope he's ok! Speedy recovery Sir! Glad you are well,” said a user.

Also Read | Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Trump of fueling threats against her

Fetterman on stroke and depression In 2022, months before his election to the Senate, Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke.

Doctors implanted a pacemaker with a defibrillator to address an irregular heart rhythm, and Fetterman returned to the campaign trail after several weeks of recovery, reported Newsweek.

In 2023, he checked into a hospital for treatment for clinical depression.

Just a day ago before the fall during a morning walk, speaking to CBS Mornings, Fetterman spoke his struggles with mental health following his 2022 stroke.

"I know it's not a political winner to talk about depression or self-harm or suicide, but that's an important conversation I'm willing to have," the Democratic senator said.