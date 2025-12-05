Subscribe

2021 Capitol Riot pipe bomb case: FBI arrests Brian Cole. How the investigation led to his capture

FBI arrests Brian Cole in 2021 pipe bomb case after five-year investigation using surveillance, digital forensics, and credit card data.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated5 Dec 2025, 12:32 AM IST
Prince William County police seal the street in front of the home of suspected January 6th, 2021 pipe bomber on December 4, 2025 in Woodbridge, Virginia. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images/AFP
The FBI has made a breakthrough in its nearly five-year investigation into pipe bombs placed outside the Republican and Democratic National Committee headquarters on January 5, 2021 — the night before the Capitol riot.

The devices, which could have been lethal, were deactivated before causing harm.

Who is the suspect?

Authorities have identified the suspect as Brian Cole, a resident of Woodbridge, Virginia. No immediate details on charges were released. Law enforcement vehicles were seen outside his home following the arrest, with agents conducting searches including a vehicle trunk.

Surveillance footage leads investigation

After years of painstaking work combining surveillance, digital forensics, and investigative legwork, the FBI has arrested Brian Cole in connection with the pipe bombs placed on the eve of the January 6 Capitol riot, marking a major step in resolving a case that had long baffled law enforcement and the public alike.

Public attention initially focused on surveillance footage capturing a shadowy figure moving through nearby blocks on the night of January 5, 2021.

The suspect was seen:

-Pausing on a park bench

-Cutting through an alley

-Stopping again as a dog walker passed

The person wore a light sweatshirt, dark pants, sneakers, and a dark backpack, but a surgical mask and hood obscured the face. Investigators noted the gait suggested a male suspect, but the identity remained unclear for years.

Digital and physical evidence

The FBI combined video analysis with a broad sweep of digital records:

Cell tower data: To identify phones active in the area during the incident

Subpoenas to tech companies: Including Google, to track location information

Credit card transactions: Checked purchases of components resembling those used in the bombs

Shoe identification: Nike Air Max Speed Turfs were believed to have been worn by the suspect, and credit card data from retail chains such as Foot Locker helped narrow potential buyers

Why the case took years

The investigation faced significant challenges:

-The masked suspect made identification difficult

-Limited physical evidence initially

-Hundreds of tips, tens of thousands of video files, and numerous interviews yielded few leads

