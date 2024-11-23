2024 Philadelphia half marathon: Entry, route, and landmarks

The 2024 Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon takes place on Saturday, November 23, 2024, showcasing a 13.1-mile scenic route through the heart of Philadelphia. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and historic landmarks, the race promises an exhilarating experience for athletes and spectators alike.

Here's a breakdown of the 13.1-mile course: The route of the 2024 Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon starts at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway. From there, runners head through the city, progressing down various streets and neighborhoods, before reaching the iconic Art Museum area. The course takes participants through a mixture of city streets, scenic parkways, and notable bridges.

After starting on the Parkway, runners follow a combination of streets such as Market Street, Front Street, and South Street, before crossing the Schuylkill River. The course then loops through parts of University City, continuing to areas like Fairmount Park, and finally heading back toward the Museum district.

The route is designed to provide a challenging yet scenic experience, featuring a series of ups and downs, as well as varying terrain. It culminates with runners crossing the finish line at Eakins Oval, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, after covering a mix of urban and parkland environments.

The 2024 Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route passes several iconic landmarks, including:

Franklin Institute - A historic science museum.

City Hall - The tallest masonry structure in the world.

Liberty Bell - A symbol of American independence.

Independence Hall - The birthplace of American democracy.

National Museum of American Jewish History - Showcasing Jewish heritage in America.

Ben Franklin's Grave - Historic burial site of Benjamin Franklin.

U.S. Mint - Where U.S. coins are produced.

Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church - The first African Methodist Episcopal Church.

University of Pennsylvania & Drexel University - Prestigious Ivy League and research universities.

Patti LaBelle Mural - A tribute to the legendary singer.

Philadelphia Zoo - America's first zoo.

Smith Memorial Playground - A children's playground in Fairmount Park.

Mount Pleasant Mansion - A historic mansion with scenic views.

Philadelphia Art Museum - Famous for the "Rocky" steps.

Eakins Oval - The finish line area, located in front of the Art Museum.

Spectator entry details Spectators will be permitted into the secure running area starting 8:00 a.m. Entry is allowed at the following gates:

#E-1 & #E-2: 22nd & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

#E-3: Pennsylvania Avenue at Spring Garden Street

#E-4: 24th Street & Park Towne Place

#E-5 & #E-5-A: 25th Street & Kelly Drive

#E-9: 22nd and Benjamin Franklin Parkway into the east side of Von Colin Memorial Field

Athletes may enter the secure area before 8:00 a.m. by showing their race bibs at entry checkpoints.

Spectator viewing areas Two designated viewing areas near the finish line offer optimal spots for cheering on participants:

North Viewing Area: Access through Gate #E-5 (north side of Kelly Drive at 25th Street).

South Viewing Area: Access through Gate #E-5-A (south side of Kelly Drive at 25th Street) or other entry points leading to Eakins Oval.

2024 Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon Route: A Scenic Journey Through History and Culture

The 2024 Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon promises a thrilling blend of history, culture, and scenic beauty, offering runners an unforgettable tour of Philadelphia from start to finish.