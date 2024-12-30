The year 2024 has proven to be a milestone year for US private space companies, with several significant launches advancing space exploration, technology, and commercial space endeavors. These launches not only demonstrate the rapid progress of private companies in the space industry but also pave the way for more advanced missions, scientific research, and commercial opportunities in the years ahead. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. SpaceX Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) Launched on January 18, 2024, SpaceX's Axiom Mission 3 marked another major achievement in commercial spaceflight. The mission carried a crew to the International Space Station (ISS), where they conducted scientific research and technology demonstrations. The mission's objectives were to continue NASA's partnership with private companies, furthering the role of commercial companies in human space exploration. The mission splashed down on February 9, 2024, successfully completing its objectives, including astronaut training, space research, and mission planning for future long-duration missions. Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3), the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the International Space Station, opens new opportunities for countries to access low-Earth orbit for exploration and microgravity research. Crew: Ax-3 Commander Michael López-Alegría, dual citizen of the US and Spain; Pilot Walter Villadei, Italian Air Force Col. representing Italy; Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı representing Türkiye; and Mission Specialist Marcus Wandt, ESA project astronaut representing Sweden.

2. Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo VSS Unity – Galactic 06 On January 26, 2024, Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity completed its first spaceflight of the year, Galactic 06, carrying four private astronauts on a suborbital journey. This marked the 11th mission for the company and highlighted the growing viability of commercial space tourism. Crew: Lina Borozdina, Ukraine and Nevada, US; Robie Vaughn, Texas, US.; Franz Haider, Austria; Neil Kornswiet, California, US.

3. Blue Origin's New Shepard NS-25 and NS-26 missions Blue Origin's New Shepard rockets continued their success with two major launches in 2024: NS-25 on May 19 and NS-26 on August 29. These suborbital missions were designed to carry scientific payloads, as well as private passengers, into space. The main objectives of these missions were to advance reusable rocket technology, reduce the cost of space access, and further develop Blue Origin's capability to deliver both crew and cargo to space. The successful flights highlighted the company's role in supporting both commercial space tourism and scientific research.

4. Polaris Dawn – First Commercial Spacewalk Launched on September 10, 2024, the Polaris Dawn mission made history by completing the first-ever commercial spacewalk. This mission also achieved the highest orbit since the Apollo era, a testament to the ambitious goals of private spaceflight. The primary objectives of the mission included conducting a spacewalk to demonstrate the ability of commercial astronauts to perform extravehicular activities, as well as testing new technologies to support future long-duration missions. The mission marked a significant milestone in human space exploration beyond Earth’s orbit. Crew: Jared Isaacman: The mission's commander and a tech billionaire who funded the mission; Sarah Gillis: A SpaceX engineer; Anna Menon: A SpaceX engineer; and Scott Poteet: A retired US Air Force pilot who has worked on other SpaceX missions

5. ULA's Atlas V Rocket with Boeing Starliner On June 5, ULA's Atlas V launched Boeing's CST-100 Starliner with NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams, marking the return of human spaceflight to Cape Canaveral since 1962 and extending the Atlas rocket legacy. The mission's objectives were to validate Starliner's systems for future crewed missions to the ISS and demonstrate the reliability of private sector-developed spacecraft. This mission plays a pivotal role in expanding the capability of the private sector to transport astronauts to space, a critical component of NASA's broader strategy to open low Earth orbit to commercial activity.