‘You’re either a Donald Trump supporter or you hate America’: Orry faces backlash after nauseating on Kamala Harris

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Nov 2024, 12:55 PM IST
The 2024 US Election is going on, with former President Donald Trump running as the Republican candidate against Democrat Kamala Harris in a close race. While Hollywood celebrities have supported both candidates, Bollywood celebrities have stayed out. However, Orry reacted differently.

Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, commented on a post last week when Kamala Harris’s campaign team posted a video of her wearing a rainbow flag jacket. Orry commented with a “Nauseated Face” emoji, showing his disapproval.

When asked if he supported Trump, Orry replied, “You’re either a Trump supporter or you hate America.”

Other social media users reacted strongly. “You just lost a follower,” wrote one user while another remarked, “Sorry, sorry, but I can't be following you anymore.”

“Wait, Orry is homophobic? thats so ironic LMAO,” remarked another user.

“it's always Gays hating on a rainbow like get a life loser,” said one user. And, Orry hit back, “You telling me to get a life is like you telling Elon musk to get rich. Jobless bikari (beggar) u r.”

“If Trump is elected agan America will keep on thinking chocolate milk comes from chocolate cows and the brown people will not find it difficult to be a genius there. Support Trump,” quipped one user.

Orry's viral video

Orry’s videos on Instagram often go viral. One of his recent posts recreated a Jaya Bachchan from a public photoshoot session. In the original video, Bachchan was seen all smiles while posing with her daughter, Shweta Nanda. When Sonali Bendre joined Shweta, Bachchan seemed agitated and rushed off the frame.

Orry recreated the moment with none other than Sonali Bendre herself. Bendre recreated her clueless look as well. The video has received more than 47 million views so far.

“Jaya loved it! Navya and Agastya (Shweta’s children) even sent me her reaction video,” Orry later told Etimes.

6 Nov 2024, 12:55 PM IST
