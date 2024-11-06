2024 US Elections: Trump vs Harris! Who will be next president? All you need to know about Donald Trump’s family tree

Republican nominee Donald Trump has taken an early lead over Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential race, with projections suggesting his party will control the Senate.

Trump secured his first battleground state, holding North Carolina and Georgia, which gave Harris a major setback. Moreover, Trump has a tentative advantage in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona, where vote tabulation is still in the early stages.

Trump's career Donald Trump began his career in finance by joining his family's real estate business, which he later renamed the Trump Organization. After establishing himself in real estate, he gained widespread fame as the star of the reality television show The Apprentice.

In 2017, Trump was elected the 45th president of the United States but lost his reelection bid to Joe Biden in 2020. Now, he is campaigning for a second presidential term.

Early life Donald Trump was born on 14 June 1946, in Queens, New York City. He is the son of Frederick Christ Trump, a prominent real estate developer from New York, and Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, who was born in Scotland and became a US citizen in 1942.

Donald was the fourth of their five children, growing up alongside his siblings: sisters Maryanne and Elizabeth, and brothers Fred Jr. and Robert.

Donald Trump has five children from his three marriages. With his first wife, Ivana Zelníčková, he has three children: Donald Trump Jr. (born 1977), Ivanka Trump (born 1981), and Eric Trump (born 1984). With his second wife, Marla Maples, he has one daughter, Tiffany Trump (born 1993). With his third wife, Melania Knauss, he has one son, Barron Trump (born 2006).

Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of Donald Trump and Ivana Trump, has played a prominent role in his father’s business and political career. He serves as the executive vice president of The Trump Organization and is a vocal supporter of his father’s Make America Great Again campaign. As of publication, Trump Jr. has over 11 million followers on X (formerly Twitter).

Before his father’s presidential run in 2016, Trump Jr. had a run-in with the law, being arrested for “public intoxication” in downtown New Orleans over a decade ago. In 2021, he launched a lifestyle media brand called Field Ethos.

Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump, with whom he shares five children: Kai (17), Donald Trump III (15), Tristan (12), Spencer (11), and Chloe (10). He is currently engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Donald Trump has 10 grandchildren, with the eldest, Kai Madison Trump, born in 2007, and the youngest, Carolina Trump, born in 2019.

On his paternal side, Trump has European roots, particularly from Germany. His father, Fred Trump, was born in New York City to German-American parents, Friedrich Trump and Elizabeth Christ. Friedrich, born in 1869 in Kallstadt, Germany, emigrated to the U.S. at age 16, after working as a barber's apprentice. His wife, Elizabeth, was born in Germany in 1880. They married in 1902 in Bad Durkheim, according to a report by Findmypast.

Donald Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born in 1918 on the Isle of Lewis in the Scottish Outer Hebrides. Initially working as a maid in New York, Mary met Frederick Trump, Donald's father, around 1935. The couple married, and Mary became a US citizen in 1942.