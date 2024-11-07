2024 US elections: ‘To my beautiful wife’, Vice President-elect JD Vance’s message for Usha Chilukuri

2024 US elections: Vice President-elect JD Vance on November 6 who has been named by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has thanked his wife Usha Chilukuri for her support.

Taking to X, Vance wrote, “THANK YOU! To my beautiful wife for making it possible to do this. To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level. And to the American people, for their trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you.”

With the Trump-Vance win on Wednesday, Usha, 38, is poised to become America's Second Lady, making her the first Indian-American to hold the position. She stood alongside Vance, 39, the Ohio Senator, as Trump delivered his acceptance speech after securing enough votes to return to the White House.

While speaking to Megyn Kelly Show podcast in 2020, "If I maybe get a little bit too cocky or a little too proud, I just remind myself that she is way more accomplished than I am. People don't realise just how brilliant she is."

Who is Usha Chilukuri? Usha Chilukuri is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Her parents' ancestral village is Vadluru in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Usha grew up in a San Diego suburb.

A bright student and a bookworm, Usha showed leadership qualities, her friends told media.

A Gates Scholar, her career spans Cambridge and Yale, and then clerking for various members of the Supreme Court. Her last job was that of a civil litigation attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP.

Usha and Vance met at Yale Law School while studying and later married in 2014 in Kentucky. The ceremony was blessed by a Hindu priest at a different event, according to a New York Times profile. They have three children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter named Mirabel.