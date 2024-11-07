2024 US elections: ‘To my beautiful wife’, Vice President-elect JD Vance’s message for Usha Chilukuri

  • 2024 US elections: Usha Chilukuri, poised to become America's Second Lady, is the first Indian-American in this role. 

Livemint
Published7 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance. (Image: AFP)
Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance. (Image: AFP)

2024 US elections: Vice President-elect JD Vance on November 6 who has been named by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has thanked his wife Usha Chilukuri for her support.

Taking to X, Vance wrote, “THANK YOU! To my beautiful wife for making it possible to do this. To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level. And to the American people, for their trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you.”

With the Trump-Vance win on Wednesday, Usha, 38, is poised to become America's Second Lady, making her the first Indian-American to hold the position. She stood alongside Vance, 39, the Ohio Senator, as Trump delivered his acceptance speech after securing enough votes to return to the White House.

While speaking to Megyn Kelly Show podcast in 2020, "If I maybe get a little bit too cocky or a little too proud, I just remind myself that she is way more accomplished than I am. People don't realise just how brilliant she is."

Who is Usha Chilukuri?

Usha Chilukuri is the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Her parents' ancestral village is Vadluru in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Usha grew up in a San Diego suburb. 

A bright student and a bookworm, Usha showed leadership qualities, her friends told media.

A Gates Scholar, her career spans Cambridge and Yale, and then clerking for various members of the Supreme Court. Her last job was that of a civil litigation attorney at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP.

Usha and Vance met at Yale Law School while studying and later married in 2014 in Kentucky. The ceremony was blessed by a Hindu priest at a different event, according to a New York Times profile. They have three children: sons Ewan and Vivek, and a daughter named Mirabel.

Andhra CM congratulates Usha Vance

Taking to social media X, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote in a post "I would also like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr.@JDVance, on becoming the US Vice President-elect. His victory marks a historic moment, as Mrs. Usha Vance, who has roots in Andhra Pradesh, will become the first woman of Telugu heritage to serve as the Second Lady of the US. This is a moment of pride for the Telugu community around the world. I look forward to the opportunity to invite them to visit Andhra Pradesh."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs News2024 US elections: ‘To my beautiful wife’, Vice President-elect JD Vance’s message for Usha Chilukuri

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.20
    11:25 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.6 (1.04%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.75
    11:25 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -3.1 (-1.03%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.40
    11:25 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -0.25 (-0.17%)

    Tata Power share price

    444.80
    11:25 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -4.5 (-1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,393.00
    11:19 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    423.15 (6.07%)

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    231.70
    11:18 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    5.55 (2.45%)

    Federal Bank share price

    206.35
    11:19 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    1.55 (0.76%)

    City Union Bank share price

    179.90
    11:19 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    0.4 (0.22%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindalco Industries share price

    651.70
    11:19 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -56.55 (-7.98%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    993.70
    11:19 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -81.6 (-7.59%)

    Blue Star share price

    1,747.45
    11:19 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -131.3 (-6.99%)

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,670.95
    11:19 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    -98 (-5.54%)
    More from Top Losers

    ITI share price

    255.35
    11:19 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    23.15 (9.97%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.85
    11:19 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    49.3 (9.93%)

    KEC International share price

    1,057.15
    11:19 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    81.65 (8.37%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,188.00
    11:15 AM | 7 NOV 2024
    71.65 (6.42%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,365.000.00
      Chennai
      80,371.000.00
      Delhi
      80,523.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,375.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.