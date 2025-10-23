2025 US Government shutdown enters Day 23, becomes second-longest in history

The US government shutdown, now in its 23rd day, has become the second-longest in history, trailing only the 35-day closure in 2018-2019. The current impasse stems from a partisan dispute over expiring healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, with Democrats demanding relief for 22 million Americans facing higher premiums in January.

President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans met at the White House on Tuesday, but the session appeared to strengthen GOP resolve to refuse negotiations.

“Our message has been very simple: We will not be extorted on this crazy plot of theirs,” Trump said.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries have requested a meeting with the President before his Asia trip, but Trump said he would only meet after the shutdown ends.

Legislative standoff The Senate needs at least eight Democratic votes to overcome a filibuster on the House-passed temporary spending bill, which expires November 21. Senate Republican leader John Thune has promised Democrats a floor vote on renewed ACA subsidies once the government reopens, but Democrats remain skeptical.

“The bottom line is that’s no deal, that’s a partisan plan that leaves the American people high and dry,” Schumer said.

Economic disruption mounts Civilian federal workers, who were partially paid earlier this month, are set to miss their first full paycheck on Friday, deepening economic strain.

The White House has warned that extraordinary — and potentially illegal — accounting measures may be insufficient to continue paying the military or prevent federal food aid disruptions next month.

Meanwhile, the administration has canceled or put on hold $28 billion in federal projects, primarily in Democratic-majority states, and attempted mass layoffs in domestic agencies including Education, Health and Human Services, and Interior. Judicial rulings have temporarily halted the layoffs while disputes continue over the legality of spending cuts during a shutdown.

Historical context The 2025 shutdown now ranks second in duration since 1980, when US administrations began furloughing federal workers during budget gaps:

2018-2019: 35 days – The longest shutdown, triggered by a dispute over Trump’s $5.7 billion border wall request. Ended January 25, 2019.

2025: 23 days – Current shutdown, centered on health-care subsidies.

1995-1996: 22 days – Clash between Republican Congress and President Bill Clinton over budget balance.

2013: 16 days – Part of a broader standoff on healthcare law and national debt under Obama.

1995: 6 days – Short prelude to the longer 1995-1996 shutdown.

1990: 3 days – Dispute over deficit reduction under President George H.W. Bush.

2018: 3 days – Early-year shutdown triggered by immigration protections for Dreamers.

