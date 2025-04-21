2025 White House Easter Egg Roll: When, where, and why it’s happening

The South Lawn of the White House will buzz with excitement on Monday (April 21) as families will gather for the 147th edition of the White House Easter Egg Roll, a cherished American tradition that dates back to 1878.

Children under the age of 13, selected through a national lottery, join President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump, and White House staff for a festive morning filled with games, music, and patriotic flair.

History to come to life The White House Easter Egg Roll event will pay tribute to a legacy begun by President Rutherford B. Hayes, who first allowed children to roll eggs on the White House lawn in 1878. According to the National Park Service, the tradition may have roots as far back as Abraham Lincoln's presidency, when informal egg-rolling games were observed near the Capitol.

Real eggs in a time of scarcity Despite continued supply challenges caused by bird flu outbreaks, the White House Easter Egg Roll event 2025 will use real eggs, thanks to donations from US egg farmers.

The American Egg Board confirmed that around 30,000 in total—will be used.

Games, science, and sweet treats This year’s activities are designed to be fun, educational, and inclusive. Children enjoy a broad lineup that include:

Egg Roll, Egg Hunt, Be Best Military Card Writing Station, Hopscotch, NASA Space Exploration Experience, Hen to Home Activity, Garden Café for Tasty Treats, Play Garden, Bloom Bar and Carrot Planting, Egg Coloring Activity, Cookie Decorating Station, Bubble Station, Bunny Tunnel, Soccer Eggstravaganza, Reading Nook, and many more.

How to join the tradition Families from all 56 US states and territories were invited to apply for tickets via an online lottery on Recreation.gov. Each application required at least one adult and one child (aged 12 or under), with a maximum of six attendees per household.