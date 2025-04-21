2025 White House Easter Egg Roll: When, where, and why it’s happening

  • The 147th White House Easter Egg Roll takes place on Monday (April 21) on the South Lawn, continuing a tradition that began in 1878. Families selected via an online lottery will join President Trump and the First Lady for a day of games, egg hunts, and educational fun. 

Written By Ravi Hari
Published21 Apr 2025, 01:15 AM IST
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump during the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll event.
The South Lawn of the White House will buzz with excitement on Monday (April 21) as families will gather for the 147th edition of the White House Easter Egg Roll, a cherished American tradition that dates back to 1878.

Children under the age of 13, selected through a national lottery, join President Donald Trump, the First Lady Melania Trump, and White House staff for a festive morning filled with games, music, and patriotic flair.

History to come to life

The White House Easter Egg Roll event will pay tribute to a legacy begun by President Rutherford B. Hayes, who first allowed children to roll eggs on the White House lawn in 1878. According to the National Park Service, the tradition may have roots as far back as Abraham Lincoln's presidency, when informal egg-rolling games were observed near the Capitol.

Real eggs in a time of scarcity

Despite continued supply challenges caused by bird flu outbreaks, the White House Easter Egg Roll event 2025 will use real eggs, thanks to donations from US egg farmers.

The American Egg Board confirmed that around 30,000 in total—will be used.

Games, science, and sweet treats

This year’s activities are designed to be fun, educational, and inclusive. Children enjoy a broad lineup that include:

Egg Roll, Egg Hunt, Be Best Military Card Writing Station, Hopscotch, NASA Space Exploration Experience, Hen to Home Activity, Garden Café for Tasty Treats, Play Garden, Bloom Bar and Carrot Planting, Egg Coloring Activity, Cookie Decorating Station, Bubble Station, Bunny Tunnel, Soccer Eggstravaganza, Reading Nook, and many more.

Also Read | Easter 2025: Why are people using potatoes instead of eggs this year | Explained

How to join the tradition

Families from all 56 US states and territories were invited to apply for tickets via an online lottery on Recreation.gov. Each application required at least one adult and one child (aged 12 or under), with a maximum of six attendees per household.

Winners were notified by email and given time slots to help manage the large crowds on the South Lawn.

Also Read | Who is Don Pettit? Facts about the 70-year-old NASA astronaut you need to know

2025 White House Easter Egg Roll: When, where, and why it's happening
First Published:21 Apr 2025, 01:15 AM IST
