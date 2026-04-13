2026 Masters prize money: How much did Rory McIlroy win today? Complete payout breakdown from $22.5 million pool

2026 Masters prize money: Rory McIlroy pocketed $4.5 million and cemented his place among golf's immortals on Sunday, becoming only the fourth player in history to win back-to-back Masters titles — a feat that eluded legends of the game for a quarter-century.

Rory McIlroy Wins $4.5 Million at the 2026 Masters The green jacket never left the Irishman's wardrobe. McIlroy, 36, who ended a decade-long major drought at Augusta National Golf Club just twelve months ago, returned to the Georgia pines and did it all over again — this time finishing at 12-under par to claim the 90th Masters Tournament and its richest-ever purse.

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The victory earned McIlroy $4.5 million from a record total purse of $22.5 million, a $1.5 million increase on last season's pot. Combined with earlier earnings on tour — including $1.8 million from a runner-up finish at The Genesis Invitational — his 2026 season haul now stands at approximately $6.71 million.

The 2026 Masters Purse: A Record $22.5 Million The Masters has long distinguished itself from the rest of professional golf's calendar, and the prize fund now reflects that prestige. At $22.5 million, this year's purse surpassed all previous editions of the tournament.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who mounted a late challenge before falling short, took home $2.43 million for finishing second. Four players — Tyrrell Hatton, Russell Henley, Justin Rose and Cameron Young — shared third place, each collecting $1.08 million. Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns split seventh, earning $725,625 apiece, whilst Max Homa and Xander Schauffele tied for ninth at $630,000 each.

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Any player finishing inside the top 12 received at least $517,500 — and, perhaps more coveted than the cheque itself, an automatic invitation to return to Augusta in 2027.

Players who missed the cut, including Bryson DeChambeau and Fred Couples, received a $25,000 consolation payment from the purse.

Full 2026 Masters Prize Money Breakdown: Top 10 Here is how the prize money was distributed among the leading finishers at Augusta National:

Position Player(s) Prize Money (USD) Prize Money (INR) 1st Rory McIlroy $4,500,000 ₹ 37.35 crore 2nd Scottie Scheffler $2,430,000 ₹ 20.17 crore T-3 Tyrrell Hatton $1,080,000 ₹ 8.96 crore T-3 Russell Henley $1,080,000 ₹ 8.96 crore T-3 Justin Rose $1,080,000 ₹ 8.96 crore T-3 Cameron Young $1,080,000 ₹ 8.96 crore T-7 Collin Morikawa $725,625 ₹ 6.02 crore T-7 Sam Burns $725,625 ₹ 6.02 crore T-9 Max Homa $630,000 ₹ 5.23 crore T-9 Xander Schauffele $630,000 ₹ 5.23 crore

Expanded Masters Payout Structure: Top 50 earnings The Masters’ payout system ensures depth, rewarding consistency across the leaderboard. Here is a broader breakdown:

Position Prize Money (USD) Prize Money (INR) 4th $1,080,000 ₹ 8.96 crore 5th $900,000 ₹ 7.47 crore 6th $810,000 ₹ 6.72 crore 7th $753,750 ₹ 6.25 crore 8th $697,500 ₹ 5.79 crore 9th $652,500 ₹ 5.41 crore 10th $607,500 ₹ 5.04 crore 11th $562,500 ₹ 4.67 crore 12th $517,500 ₹ 4.29 crore 13th $472,500 ₹ 3.92 crore 14th $427,500 ₹ 3.55 crore 15th $405,000 ₹ 3.36 crore 20th $292,500 ₹ 2.43 crore 30th $153,000 ₹ 1.27 crore 40th $96,750 ₹ 80.3 lakh 50th $56,700 ₹ 47.0 lakh

Players outside the top 50 received payouts below $55,350 ( ₹45.9 lakh), while those missing the cut earned $25,000 ( ₹20.75 lakh).

Where McIlroy Stands in Masters History It took McIlroy 17 visits to Augusta National before he finally claimed his first green jacket. He has now won two on the trot.

In doing so, he joined an extraordinarily select group: Tiger Woods (2001–02), Nick Faldo (1989–90) and Jack Nicklaus (1965–66) are the only other players to have won consecutive Masters titles. McIlroy is the first to achieve the feat in 24 years, and the victory represents his sixth major championship overall.

McIlroy encountered adversity on Augusta's back nine before steadying himself and pulling clear of Cameron Young and Justin Rose, ultimately holding off a closing surge from world number one Scheffler to seal the title.

What Makes the Masters Different — Even at $22.5 Million Augusta National occupies a singular place in golf's ecosystem. Of all the major championships, it is arguably the one where financial reward functions most clearly as a secondary motivation. The green jacket, the lifetime exemption to return each April, the place in history — these are the real prizes at stake.

Yet at $22.5 million, the 2026 purse ensures the Masters remains financially competitive with any event in world golf. All four players finishing inside the top four received over $1 million. Those finishing anywhere in the top 12 left Georgia with a six-figure payday and, crucially, their tee time booked for next spring.