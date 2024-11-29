20-year-old OnlyFans model Sophie Rain earns ₹366 crore in one year, pays off parents’ debt

Sophie Rain, a 20-year-old content creator, earned $43.4 million on OnlyFans. Despite her wealth, she remains grounded, paying off her parents' debt and buying them a car. She aims to provide a better life for her family while saving 70% of her income for future investments.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Nov 2024, 01:46 PM IST
American content creator Sophie Rain has stunned the internet by revealing her staggering earnings of $43.4 million (over 366 crore) from OnlyFans in the past year.

Known for her work on the subscription-based platform, Sophie shared a screenshot of her earnings, expressing gratitude for her first year on the platform. Her revelation has sparked widespread interest and discussions online.

Sophie Rain, who grew up in a working-class family in Florida, struggled financially during her early years. At 17, she worked as a waitress, earning minimum wages to support her family.

However, her fortunes changed dramatically in April 2023 when she started creating content on OnlyFans alongside her sister, Sierra. A viral video catapulted her to fame, and her subscriber base quickly soared to over 11 million. Today, Sophie is one of the platform’s top earners.

Despite her newfound wealth, Sophie has not forgotten her roots. She recently paid off her parents’ $15,000 (approximately 12.67 lakh) debt, bought them a new car and cleared their property taxes.

The 20-year-old revealed to The Sun that her father, who manages a restaurant, was moved to tears by her gesture. Sophie said her main motivation for earning is to provide a better life for her parents and siblings.

“It feels so nice to be able to help my parents and siblings. That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do, and that’s one of the main reasons why I do what I do,” she told the publication.

“Seeing them struggle growing up really affected me, and they don’t deserve that,” Rain added.

Luxuries and future plans

Sophie’s lifestyle now includes shopping sprees, lounging by pools and visiting private islands. She owns three luxury cars worth $750,000 ( 6.33 crore) and rents a $10,000 ( 8.45 lakh)-per-month flat in Tampa.

However, she saves 70% of her income for future investments. Sophie is currently house-hunting with a $2.5 million ( 21.12 crore) budget and plans to buy her parents a house.

$1 = 84.51

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 01:46 PM IST
