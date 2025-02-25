Huge setback for Elon Musk! 21 tech experts quit DOGE, accuse agency of ‘dismantling public services’

More than 20 civil service employees reportedly resigned on Tuesday from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an agency overseen by billionaire Elon Musk, in protest against what they described as an effort to "dismantle critical public services."

According to an AP report, in a joint resignation letter, the 21 departing staff members, whose roles included engineers, data scientists, and product managers, stated that they could no longer serve under the current administration without violating their oath to the American people and the Constitution.

"We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath across presidential administrations," the letter, obtained by the Associated Press, read. "However, it has become clear that we can no longer honour those commitments."

The resignation is a setback for Musk and President Donald Trump’s efforts to reduce the size of the federal government through technological and structural overhauls. This initiative has already faced significant legal challenges from opponents who argue that it undermines essential government functions and coerces employees into resigning.

The employees who resigned were previously part of the United States Digital Service (USDS), an office established during Barack Obama's presidency to modernise government technology following the flawed launch of the Healthcare.gov website. Many of them had held senior roles at technology giants such as Google and Amazon and had entered public service out of a sense of duty.

However, they claim that their work environment drastically changed after Trump granted Musk sweeping control over government efficiency efforts. According to the resignation letter, staff members were subjected to unorthodox interviews by anonymous individuals who appeared unfamiliar with the technical complexities of government systems. Some of these interviewers, the letter states, refused to identify themselves and instead questioned employees on their political views, raising security concerns.

Earlier this month, the department laid off around 40 employees, reportedly focusing on those working on key public services such as Social Security, veterans' benefits, tax systems, and healthcare. "Their removal endangers millions of Americans who rely on these services every day," the letter stated. "The sudden loss of their technological expertise makes critical systems and Americans’ data less safe."

Tuesday’s resignations represent approximately one-third of the remaining workforce, leaving DOGE with significantly fewer technical experts. Those departing made clear they would not participate in efforts that could compromise essential services or jeopardise citizens' data.

"We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems, jeopardise Americans’ sensitive data, or dismantle critical public services," they stated. "We will not lend our expertise to carry out or legitimise DOGE’s actions."

Musk, who has embraced a confrontational approach to bureaucracy, has publicly defended his role in the administration’s restructuring efforts. At the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, he brandished a gold-plated chainsaw gifted by Argentine President Javier Milei, declaring it to be "the chainsaw for bureaucracy."

Despite this, Musk has attempted to retain technical talent, with most recent layoffs targeting roles in human resources, contracting, and product management rather than engineering. However, concerns persist that DOGE’s restructuring is driven more by ideological motives than by a genuine effort to improve efficiency.

Among those dismissed was Jonathan Kamens, an engineer who believes he was sacked due to his political views and criticism of Musk. "I believe that Elon Musk is up to no good," he told the Associated Press. "Any data he gains access to is going to be used in ways that are inappropriate and harmful to Americans."

The resignations raise further questions about the impact of Musk’s leadership and the broader implications of Trump’s plans to overhaul the federal workforce. While USDS was initially designed to enhance government services, many former employees fear that its dismantling could erode public trust and jeopardise critical infrastructure.

"‘Move fast and break things’ may work in the private sector," said Cordell Schachter, former Chief Information Officer at the US Department of Transportation. "But when you break things in government, you’re breaking things that millions rely on."

