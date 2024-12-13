211 OTT release: When and where to watch Nicolas Cage's action crime thriller

Nicolas Cage's gripping action crime thriller "211" is all set to make its digital debut. Directed by York Shackleton, the film takes viewers on a high-stakes journey involving a bank heist, a tense standoff, and relentless action. Fans can catch "211" on Lionsgate Play and OTTplay Premium starting December 13, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"211" also features performances by Dwayne Cameron, Alexandra Dinu, Michael Rainey Jr., Sophie Skelton, and Ori Pfeffer.

With its intense storyline and a star-studded cast, this thrilling crime drama promises suspense, drama, and gripping action from beginning to end.

About the movie 211 is an intense blend of Action, Drama, Thriller, and Horror, written by John Rebus.

211—also released in some regions as Code 211 or The Bank Heist—draws inspiration from the infamous 1997 North Hollywood shootout. The gripping plot follows an aging police officer and a civilian ride-along who find themselves trapped in the middle of a violent standoff with heavily armed mercenaries during a bank heist.

The film explores themes of survival, violence, and suspense as the group faces off against armed robbers in a high-stakes standoff.

Intense crime thriller unfolds with action and suspense The 2018 action-crime drama 211 follows mercenaries, local police officers, and high-stakes action as events spiral into chaos in Chesterford, Massachusetts. The story begins with ruthless mercenaries—Tre, Rob, Luke, and Hyde—who torture a war profiteer in Afghanistan. Before killing him, they discover $1.3 million has been wired to a bank in Chesterford. Interpol Agent Rossi is reassigned from Kabul to investigate their plans.

Meanwhile, high school student Kenny Ralston is given a second chance to avoid expulsion by joining a police ride-along with Officers Mike Chandler and Steve MacAvoy. What begins as a routine patrol soon escalates into a violent standoff between the mercenaries and law enforcement after they rob the Chesterford bank and hold hostages.

Key events: Mercenaries' plan: Tre and his crew prepare to rob the Chesterford bank for the $1.3 million wired there. To create a distraction, Hyde plants an IED in a local diner, which detonates, drawing police attention.

The robbery & hostages: During the bank heist, multiple hostages are taken as the mercenaries open fire.

Shootouts & injuries: Officer Steve MacAvoy is injured during a firefight. Attempts to medevac injured officers are met with resistance, as the robbers kill hostages and bystanders.

Officer's heroic moments: Captain Horst sacrifices himself to save others by discovering an IED in a hostage's pocket.

Climax: A tense standoff leads to Tre’s escape into the parking lot. After a final firefight, Tre is killed by Rossi and Kenny in the confrontation, ending the mercenaries’ reign of terror.

Resolution: Mike and Kenny are extracted safely from the scene. One year later, Mike celebrates his birthday with family, including Steve, Lisa, and their new granddaughter, as life returns to normal.

When & where to watch

Streaming platforms: Lionsgate Play and OTTplay Premium

Release date: December 13, 2024