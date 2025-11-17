21st US strike on alleged drug boat kills 3 as Trump admin eyes designating alleged Maduro-led cartel as terrorist group

The United States' 21st strike on alleged narcotic-carrying vessel killed three in east pacific on Saturday as Trump administration eyes classifying a cartel that it says Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro operates as a foreign terrorist organisation (FTO).

According to AFP, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, “Cartel de los Soles by and with other designated FTOs including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel are responsible for terrorist violence throughout our hemisphere as well as for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe.”

“@Statedept intends to designate Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). Headed by the illegitimate Nicolás Maduro, the group has corrupted the institutions of government in Venezuela and is responsible for terrorist violence conducted by and with other designated FTOs as well as for trafficking drugs into the United States and Europe,” Rubio posted on X.

What did the US Southern Command say? The US Southern Command took to X and stated, “On Nov. 15, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. Intelligence confirmed that the vessel was involved in illicit narcotics smuggling, transiting along a known narco-trafficking route, and carrying narcotics.”

It confirmed, “Three male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed. The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Eastern Pacific and was struck in international waters.”

If Pentagon figures are to be believed, the strikes have killed over 80 people since early September in what it has described a justified attempt to hinder the movement of drugs into the United States.

The Pentagon has sent warships, fighter jets, and a nuclear submarine to the Caribbean as US officials weigh possible military action against Maduro’s government.

Meanwhile, a report by Reuters noted that members of Congress, along with human rights organisations and US partners have questioned whether the attacks are lawful. The Trump administration maintains that it has the legal power to conduct the strikes, citing a Justice Department opinion that defends the actions and asserts that US service members involved are protected from prosecution.

While speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump on Friday mentioned he had “sort of made up my mind” when asked if he had come to a decision on next move with Venezuela, according to Bloomberg. “I can’t tell you what it is, but we made a lot of progress with Venezuela in terms of stopping drugs from pouring in,” he said.

