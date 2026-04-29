21-year-old man linked to alleged Islamic state plot pleads guilty in Taylor Swift Vienna concert case

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty in an Austrian court in connection with an alleged plot to attack a concert by global pop star Taylor Swift in Vienna, a development that comes nearly two years after the planned shows were cancelled due to security concerns.

According to a report by AFP, the accused, identified as Beran A., admitted to most of the charges against him during proceedings held in Wiener Neustadt, near Vienna. His lawyer, Anna Mair, told the court that he pleaded guilty to all charges except attempted murder.

The case relates to an alleged extremist plot that led to the cancellation of three Vienna dates of Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour in the summer of 2024.

Alleged Terror Plot Linked To Concert

Prosecutors have accused Beran A., along with another 21-year-old, Arda K., and a third suspect, Hasan E., of forming what they described as a “highly dangerous” terror cell inspired by the Islamic State.

Authorities allege that Beran A. had been planning an attack at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, where Swift was scheduled to perform before the shows were called off.

According to court documents cited in the report, the accused had allegedly attempted to procure weapons and explored making a shrapnel-based explosive device. Prosecutors also said he had received guidance from individuals linked to the extremist group on handling explosives.

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However, in his testimony, Beran A. told the court that he had not finalised a concrete plan before his arrest in August 2024, just two days before the first scheduled concert.

Statements Made During Trial

During the hearing, the accused reportedly said he had come to believe he “had to wage jihad,” but also admitted he was “afraid to die,” according to Austria’s APA news agency.

He also told the court that he had failed to construct a bomb and had primarily communicated through online chat groups, including with individuals described as being associated with the extremist organisation.

“I was looking for encouragement. I liked getting attention,” he said, as reported.

Links To Other Alleged Incidents

Prosecutors have also alleged that the accused was involved in planning attacks outside Austria.

During the trial, Beran A. said he had travelled to Dubai in March 2024, where he purchased knives with the intention of targeting security personnel. He claimed, however, that he abandoned the plan after experiencing a panic attack and left without carrying out any attack.

The third suspect, Hasan E., who is currently imprisoned in Saudi Arabia, has been accused of stabbing a security official in Mecca in 2024 and injuring four others before being apprehended.

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Austrian authorities have said they are in contact with him through diplomatic channels.

Case Proceedings And Charges

The trial of Beran A. and Arda K. is scheduled to continue over multiple hearings until May 21. Beran A. faces a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years if convicted on the charges.

He has been in custody since his arrest in August 2024.

The accused are also alleged to have supported Hasan E. prior to the Mecca incident, though Beran A. has denied encouraging the attack, according to his lawyer.

Concert Cancellation And Aftermath The alleged plot was ultimately thwarted with the assistance of US intelligence, leading authorities to cancel Swift’s Vienna concerts as a precaution.

Following the cancellations, Swift had addressed the situation on social media, stating that the reason behind the decision left her with “a new sense of fear” and “tremendous guilt” for fans who had planned to attend.