25 years after 9/11: At what time did the planes strike World Trade Centre towers? Trump says, ‘We will never forget’

The United States is recalling the painful memories of the 9/11 attacks that changed the course of history. Twenty-five years ago, the American nation was hit by a series of attacks orchestrated by the terrorist group al-Qaeda.

"We will never forget," US President Trump said while speaking about the September 11 attacks at a ceremony at the Pentagon.

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Trump recounted the stories of several of the victims. “We will never, ever forget,” Trump said, according to news agency AP. “That’s why we fight today. We don’t have a choice," he added.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What time did the planes hit the World Trade Center on 9/11? ⌵ On September 11, 2001, the first plane crashed into the North Tower at 8:46 a.m., followed by the second plane hitting the South Tower at 9:03 a.m. 2 How many people died as a result of the September 11 attacks? ⌵ The September 11 attacks resulted in the deaths of 2,977 people, which includes victims from the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the four hijacked planes. 3 Why were the September 11 attacks significant for the United States? ⌵ The September 11 attacks marked a pivotal moment in U.S. history, leading to significant changes in national security policies, military engagements, and a heightened sense of vulnerability among citizens. 4 How was the September 11 attack planned? ⌵ The attacks were orchestrated by al-Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden, with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed believed to be the mastermind behind the plan and recruitment of the 19 hijackers. 5 What were the immediate consequences of the 9/11 attacks? ⌵ The immediate consequences included massive loss of life, the collapse of the World Trade Center, and a global shift towards heightened security measures and the initiation of the War on Terror.

Trump began his remarks by reflecting on the sense of unity that prevailed across the US following the attacks. “In those harrowing days after the attacks, we saw the authentic spirit of our nation,” Trump said. “We were all New Yorkers that day. Every one of us. We were all New Yorkers. We were all family.”

Also Read | The legacy of 9/11: American overreach and domestic division

Trump and his defence secretary also sought to draw a link between the events of 9/11 and the ongoing conflict with Iran. Trump paid tribute to service members “working right now to ensure the world’s No. 1 sponsor of terror — the Islamic Republic of Iran — will never, ever have a nuclear weapon.”

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What happened in the September 11 attacks? Two planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, crashed into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York City, 17 minutes apart.

The attacks sparked massive fires in both towers, trapping people on the upper floors and sending thick smoke across the city. Within two hours, both towers collapsed.

A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, crashed into the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US military, near Washington, DC.

The fourth aircraft, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Passengers had attempted to take control of the plane from the hijackers before it went down.

Also Read | 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed to face trial in June 2028

The hijackers are believed to have intended to target the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

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At what time did 9/11 happen? 8:46 a.m. – First Boeing 767 crashes into the North Tower

9:03 a.m. – Second Boeing 767 crashes into the South Tower

9:37 a.m. – Third flight crashes into the Pentagon’s west side

9:59 a.m. – South Tower collapses

10:03 a.m. – Fourth plane crashes in western Pennsylvania

10:28 a.m. – North Tower collapses

How many people died in the September 11 attacks? The September 11, 2001, attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people, excluding the 19 hijackers. In New York City, around 2,606 people were killed, including 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers.

At the Pentagon, 125 people lost their lives, while 246 passengers and crew members were killed aboard the four hijacked aircraft.

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Who planned the September 11 attacks? The attacks were orchestrated by al-Qaeda, which was led by Osama bin Laden at the time.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who had studied in the US and later fought in Afghanistan, was believed to have developed the plan and recruited the pilots involved in carrying it out. The 19 hijackers were nationals of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Lebanon.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.