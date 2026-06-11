$29 million drop in Ilhan Omar's net worth, US Rep denies facing Ethics Committee probe: Report

US representative Ilhan Omar reportedly denied facing a House Ethics Committee investigation into financial disclosures that showed her net worth dropping by as much as $29 million.

The controversy According to Fox News, scrutiny of Omar's finances intensified after financial disclosure filings appeared to show her estimated net worth falling from a range of roughly $6 million to $30 million in one filing period to between about $18,000 and $95,000 in a later disclosure.

According to reports, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minnesota) net worth had reportedly jumped up to $30 million in 2025 – an increase of 3,500% from the previous year.

Later, an amended congressional financial disclosure, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, valued the Minnesota Democrat's household assets to be between $18,004 and $95,000 — a dramatic drop from an earlier filing that listed assets of up to $30 million.

"The amended disclosure confirms what we've said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire," spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers reportedly told the Wall Street Journal.

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Rogers added that the filing was corrected voluntarily once the discrepancy was spotted. In a letter to the Office of Congressional Conduct, Omar's attorney attributed the original numbers to an unintentional accounting error and argued that members of Congress and their spouses routinely rely on professional accountants, AOL reported.

But the controversy didn't end here

Omar facing Ethics Committee probe? House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky, publicly voiced his interest in the House Ethics Committee opening an investigation into both Omar’s personal finances and her connection to the ‘Feeding Our Future’ fraud scheme.

‘Feeding Our Future’ fraud scheme pertains to an alleged scandal that federal prosecutors say cost taxpayers roughly $250 million.

Speaking with Fox News, Omar dismissed suggestions that she is facing an Ethics Committee investigation.

"No," Omar told Fox News Digital, laughing, when asked if she is under an Ethics Committee investigation. "No. We go over this all the time."

As per the report, she was pressed about reports surrounding the discrepancy — the possibility of the roughly $29 million drop in her financial disclosure.

"There’s also the possibility that it might rain on this sunny day," Omar replied.

'Feeding Our Future' Omar declined ever being aware of the scheme happening behind doors with the organization, which claimed to be helping supply children in need of meals during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox News reported.

The report added that Republicans pointed to Omar's MEALS Act, part of a federal pandemic relief measure which she sponsored, as a factor they say contributed to conditions that allowed the fraud to occur.

They reportedly argued her bill was a mass contributor to the fraud occurring as it broadened USDA waiver authority at meal sites. It has also been claimed that this same act helped to dismantle anti-fraud safeguards that verified the people actually being serviced in federal nutrition programs.

Vice President JD Vance said last month that the US Department of Justice will be opening a probe into the Minnesota Democrat’s alleged fraud as part of the administration’s new anti-fraud task force, Fox News reported.

The Justice Department described the scheme as the "single largest COVID-19 fraud scheme in the country," The Associated Press reported.

The orchestrator of the non-profit, Aimee Bock, was sentenced to 42 years in prison for her involvement in spearheading the fraud scheme.