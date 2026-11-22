A $323,000 annual income (approximately ₹3 crore) has not persuaded a 26-year-old Google employee to upgrade his lifestyle. While many people earning that kind of money might dream of luxury apartments, expensive cars and lavish holidays, Charles Broomfield is doing the exact opposite. He shares an apartment with four roommates, cycles to save money, eats free meals at work and spends less than $20,000 a year ( ₹18.56 lakh) on basic living expenses.

The Google AI security analyst and YouTuber is on track to earn around $323,000 ( ₹3 crore) in 2026, but his annual spending remains below what a full-time minimum-wage worker in the US would earn. According to CNBC, Broomfield's core living expenses have remained below $20,000 ( ₹18.56 lakh) for the past few years, against an estimated annual minimum-wage income of $23,700 ( ₹21.99 lakh) across all 50 states.

His unusual approach has a bigger purpose: financial independence before turning 30. Broomfield has already accumulated around $650,000 ( ₹6.03 crore) in investments since graduating from college in 2022 and expects to reach his $750,000 ( ₹6.96 crore) target within the next year, CNBC reported.

From Lamborghini dreams to extreme frugality Broomfield's saving habits began during childhood. Growing up in Colorado Springs, Colorado, as the son of two military veterans, he and his siblings were encouraged to save half of everything they earned.

At 17, he discovered the FIRE (financial independence, retire early) movement through the personal finance blog Mr. Money Mustache. The idea of saving aggressively and investing enough to eventually live without a salary changed his financial ambitions.

After graduating from Knox College in 2022, he took a job paying more than $100,000 annually ( ₹92.8 lakh) and set a target of accumulating $750,000 ( ₹6.96 crore) before turning 30.

His obsession with saving sometimes went to extraordinary lengths. He even considered living in a van parked in his employer's garage to avoid paying rent. On another occasion, he cycled two miles to save just $1 (approximately ₹93) on toothpaste.

How he manages expenses below $20,000 Broomfield's August spending provides a glimpse into his lifestyle. His core living expenses totalled just $1,477 (approximately ₹1.37 lakh), while he invested another $17,931 ( ₹16.64 lakh) in his 401(k) and brokerage account.

His monthly expenses included:

- Rent and utilities: $1,098 (approximately ₹1.02 lakh)

- Kickboxing gym membership: $229 (approximately ₹21,250)

- Uber: $48 (approximately ₹4,450)

- Food: $28 (approximately ₹2,600)

- Insurance: $15 (approximately ₹1,390)

- Discretionary spending: $59 (approximately ₹5,475)

- Employer tuition repayment plan: $700 (approximately ₹65,000)

Sharing an apartment with four roommates saves him approximately $1,000 ( ₹92,800) a month compared with renting a one-bedroom apartment in his neighbourhood.

He does not own a car and relies on walking, cycling and public transport. Google covers his daily Metro commute. His food expenses have also fallen from around $200 ( ₹18,560) to approximately $70 ( ₹6,500) a month because he eats most meals at work.

Broomfield does not necessarily want to stop working after reaching financial independence. He hopes to build his own business, potentially in AI security.

For him, the ultimate reward is not a luxury lifestyle or an early retirement. It is the freedom to walk away from a job without worrying about the next paycheck. As he puts it, knowing he would be financially secure even if he lost his job tomorrow has been a huge relief.