$30 billion deal, removal of sanctions: What US is offering Iran to bring Tehran back to nuclear negotiation table

Officials from the Donald Trump administration, in an effort to bring Iran back to the negotiation table to strike a high-stakes nuclear enrichment deal with Tehran, have made several offers including a possible access to $30 billion to build a civilian-energy-producing nuclear programme.

Advertisement

According to a report by CNN citing at least four sources, the Trump administration has discussed helping Iran get access to $30 billion to build the nuclear programme, ease sanctions and free up billions in restricted Iranian funds.

The talks were reportedly held in a hush-hush manner as Iran and Israel continued to strike a flurry of drones and missiles on each other, CNN reported quoting the sources. The talks have continued even as the two countries agreed to a ceasefire.

The Trump administration has floated several evolving proposals in return for one thing – zero Iranian enrichment of uranium, which Iran has consistently maintained it needs.

Also Read | Tehran dismisses Donald Trump’s talk of fresh nuclear talks

However, as per the CNN report that has got a brief about the draft proposals, at least one of them contains several incentives for Iran.

Advertisement

Last Friday, a secret hours-long meeting with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Gulf partners at the White House took place when some of the details of the draft proposal were chalked out.

What is US offering Iran? Among the newly reported terms being discussed is an approximately $20-30 billion investment in a new Iranian non-enrichment nuclear programme, which can be used for civilian energy requirements, CNN reported.

One Trump official told the outlet that the funding will not directly come from the US, and its Arab partners may pay the bill.

“The US is willing to lead these talks” with Iran, the Trump administration official told CNN. “And someone is going to need to pay for the nuclear program to be built, but we will not make that commitment.”

Advertisement

Iran may get some other incentives too, including the lifting of some sanctions on Tehran and allowing the country to access the restricted $6 billion currently sitting in foreign bank accounts.

The US has also proposed its Gulf allies to replace the Fordow nuclear facility with its non-nuclear enrichment programme, as per the report.

“There are a lot of ideas being thrown around by different people and a lot of them are trying to be creative,” a source was quoted as saying by CNN.